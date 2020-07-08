DCGI warns against black marketing of Covid-19 drug remdesivir: Report

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has raised concerns over black marketing and profiteering of remdesivir, an antiviral drug prescribed for treatment of suspected or severe lab-confirmed cases of Covid-19. The DCGI has written to all states and union territories asking them to keep "strict vigil" and prevent the sale of the drug above maximum retail price (MRP), reported NDTV today.

The agency said that the sale of remdesivir above the MRP needs to be checked immediately.

DCGI Chief VG Somani said that they had received complaints from an Uttar Pradesh-based community engagement group called LocalCircles.

“The MRP of remdesivir marketed by Hetero Healthcare Limited is Rs 5,400 but consumers have reported it being sold at a price of anywhere [between] Rs 15,000 and Rs 60,000,” the LocalCircles said in a letter, reviewed by Times of India.

What is remdesivir?

Remdesivir is an antiviral drug which helped shorten hospital recovery times in a clinical trial developed by the US-based Gilead Sciences Inc. Generic versions are in demand after Gilead Sciences reportedly failed to import the drug after being granted permission to do so from the DCGI. The agency has also cleared the generic version named Desrem. Generic versions from Cipla Labs and Hetero Ltd has also been cleared.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has approved restricted use of the injectable drug for the treatment of patients with severe Covid-19 infection.

Desrem, manufactured by Mylan, is priced at Rs 4,800 per 100 mg vial while Cipremi, Cipla’s version, is priced at less than Rs 5,000 per 100 mg vial. Hetero’s Covifor is priced at Rs 5,400.

According to an International New York Times article, remdesivir will be sold for $520 per vial, or $3,120 per treatment course, to hospitals for treatment of patients with private insurance, according to the Department of Health and Human Services and Gilead Sciences.

The price will be set at $390 per vial, or $2,340 per treatment course, for patients on government-sponsored insurance and for those in other countries with national health care systems.

The drug will be sold only in the United States through September, meaning US patients will receive almost the entirety of Gilead’s output, more than 500,000 treatment courses.