DCW to issue notice to police, DMRC after video of man masturbating in metro goes viral

Man masturbating on metro: DCW pulls up cops, DMRC

Calling the incident 'sickening', Maliwal has demanded strictest action in the matter

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 28 2023, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 22:31 ist
DCW chief Swati Maliwal. Credit: PTI File Photo

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the city police in connection with a viral video of a man allegedly masturbating in a metro train, an official said on Friday.

The video, circulated widely on social media, purportedly showed the man indulging in the obscene act while sitting in the Delhi Metro, the panel said. "This is a very serious matter," it said.

The DCW has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter and a detailed action taken report by May 1.

Terming the incident "sickening", DCW chief Swati Maliwal demanded exemplary action against the accused.

She said, "A man can be seen in a viral video shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. The accused must be arrested and strict action should be taken in the matter."

"More and more such cases are coming to light in the Delhi Metro and exemplary action needs to be taken against such persons so that women's safety is ensured in the metro," Maliwal added.

The DMRC, in a tweet on Friday, said it will "intensify" the deployment of flying squads in the metro.

"We request the commuters to conduct themselves responsibly while travelling by Metro. If the other commuters notice any objectionable behaviour, they should immediately report the matter on the DMRC Helpline detailing the corridor, station, time etc.

"DMRC will intensify the number of flying squads comprising Metro and security staff to monitor such behaviour in the Metro and necessary action under relevant provisions of law shall be taken," it tweeted.

