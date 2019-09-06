Deadline for BCCI state associations' polls extended

Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Friday extended the deadline for the completion of elections for the BCCI's state associations till September 28.

The earlier deadline for these polls was September 14.

"The deadline for completion of elections of state associations is extended from 14th September 2019 to 28th September 2019," the CoA said in a statement after a meeting here.

"No further extensions will be feasible beyond September 28, 2019, since the notice of AGM for BCCI elections has to be issued 21 days prior to 22nd October which is 30th September 2019. The state associations are required to send the names of their representatives to the BCCI for the BCCI election on 28th September 2019," the CoA stated.

The CoA, chaired by Vinod Rai, also made it clear that the date for BCCI polls will remain unchanged.