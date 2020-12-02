Deep depression over Bay of Bengal now cyclone 'Burevi'

Deep depression over Bay of Bengal now cyclonic storm 'Burevi'

It would then move nearly west-southwestwards and cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Kanyakumari and Pamban in the wee hours of December 4

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Dec 02 2020, 00:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2020, 00:26 ist
IMD has issued a cyclone alert for South Tamil Nadu and South Kerala coasts. Credit: PTI Photo

The deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclonic storm 'Burevi' on Tuesday and it is very likely to intensify further and cross the Sri Lankan coast on December 2, the India Meteorological Department said.

After making landfall in the neighbouring country, close to Trincomalee, it is very likely to emerge into Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area -around Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu- on December 3 morning, the IMD said in a bulletin.

It would then move nearly west-southwestwards and cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Kanyakumari and Pamban in the wee hours of December 4, it said.

In south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places and extremely heavy showers at isolated places on December 3, the department had said earlier.

Similar spells could be expected on the preceding and following day as well in parts of the two states including Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram, the IMD had said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bay of Bengal
Cyclone
IMD

What's Brewing

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

Uncertainty soars in final month of Brexit transition

Polish zoo captures rare mouse-deer birth on video

Polish zoo captures rare mouse-deer birth on video

Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend

Lonely no more: Kaavan the elephant makes new friend

'India saw largest drop in malaria cases in 2000-2019'

'India saw largest drop in malaria cases in 2000-2019'

This MNC will try a four-day work week

This MNC will try a four-day work week

Who moved the Utah monolith?

Who moved the Utah monolith?

 