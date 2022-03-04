Defence Expo 2022 postponed due to logistics problems

The new dates will be communicated in due course

DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 04 2022, 14:53 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2022, 14:56 ist
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

The Defence Expo 2022 that was proposed to be held in Gujarat's Gandhinagar from March 10 till March 14 has been postponed due to logistical problems being experienced by participants.

The new dates will be communicated in due course, a Defence Ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying by the ANI

More to follow...

