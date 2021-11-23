Delhi-Bengaluru flight diverted after medical emergency

Delhi-Bengaluru flight diverted to Indore after passenger falls sick mid-air

After the aircraft landed, the woman was taken to a private hospital where doctors said she had minor problems related to gas and acidity

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Nov 23 2021, 20:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 23 2021, 20:49 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A Delhi-Bengaluru flight made an unscheduled landing at Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport here after a 25-year-old woman passenger complained of uneasiness and chest pain, an official said on Tuesday.

After the aircraft landed on Monday night, the woman was taken to a private hospital where doctors, after examining her, said she had minor problems related to gas and acidity, he said. Prabodh Sharma, director-in-charge of the Indore airport, said, "A 25-year-old woman passenger on board a Vistara airline flight complained of chest pain and shortness of breath on Monday night in the middle of the journey."

He said the Delhi-Bengaluru flight was diverted towards Indore due to a medical emergency and the plane landed at the airport around 10 pm. Sharma said the woman was immediately sent to Banthia Hospital in an ambulance and after that the Bengaluru-bound flight with other passengers left for the destination at 11:07 pm.

Dr Sunil Banthia of the private hospital said, "We conducted an ECG test and other routine health tests of the woman passenger. The results of all these tests were found to be normal." He said, “The woman had minor problems of gas and acidity and was given medicines.” She was discharged on Tuesday, he added. 

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Delhi
Bengaluru
Indore
Vistara

Related videos

What's Brewing

Exposure to coronaviruses boosts Covid immunity: Study

Exposure to coronaviruses boosts Covid immunity: Study

Can bamboo walls help Uganda hold back floods?

Can bamboo walls help Uganda hold back floods?

FIFA Best Player award: Messi, Ronaldo, Salah listed

FIFA Best Player award: Messi, Ronaldo, Salah listed

Digital touch to libraries in Kodagu

Digital touch to libraries in Kodagu

DH Toon | Elections decide 'tone' of politicians?

DH Toon | Elections decide 'tone' of politicians?

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Naga Chaitanya movies

Birthday special: 5 must-watch Naga Chaitanya movies

 