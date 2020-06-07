Delhi BJP chief, party MLAs detained during protest

Delhi BJP chief, party MLAs detained during protest against AAP govt

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Jun 07 2020, 14:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2020, 14:45 ist

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and his party's MLAs were detained for alleged violation of lockdown norms on Sunday after they gathered at Rajghat to protest against the AAP government over "deteriorating" healthcare services in the city.

Gupta, along with 14 others, was detained for organising the protest in violation of the lockdown norms, a senior police officer said.

The detained BJP leaders were taken to Rajender Nagar police station and released later.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Bidhuri said the BJP will continue to protest against the AAP government over alleged deteriorating healthcare services in the national capital.

"The Delhi BJP president was detained by the Delhi Police at Rajghat during a protest against the Kejriwal government for the collapse of health services in Delhi," a statement by the party said. 

Delhi
Aam Admi Party
Protests
BJP

