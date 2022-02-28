Delhi BJP to hold 'referendum' on new liquor policy; MP says policy can 'encourage women to drink'

The Delhi BJP will hold a "referendum" on March 4 seeking 10 lakh people's opinion on the Arvind Kejriwal government's new excise policy, its president Adesh Gupta said on Monday.

The party's Delhi MP said the 'pink liquor shops' opened under the new policy could "encourage women to drink and pass out on drains and streets".

"Will it look good if women get liquor from pink shops, get drunk and pass out on drains and streets," posed the Lok Sabha member from North West Delhi.

Gupta claimed that 850 liquor stores were opened across Delhi following the implementation of the new excise policy that led to the promotion of alcohol "making the youth unfocused".

Women feel unsafe due to the crowd near these outlets, he claimed.

Delhi BJP general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal said over 50,000 party workers will distribute questionnaires on the new excise policy at 1,120 places in 280 wards.

Opinion of 10 lakh people would be sought, he said.

Four boxes will be kept in each of the wards in the city to gather people's opinions, Gupta said at a press conference.

At each place, 15 to 20 party workers will be present to help people complete the questionnaire and fill in their personal details.

The questionnaire would seek people's responses about the excise policy, including reducing the number of dry days, the opening of shops near schools, temples and in residential areas.

Gupta said that through the "referendum" the Delhi BJP is determined to keep up the agitation against "Kejriwal's bid to turn Delhi into a liquor city".

Apart from Hansraj Hans, party MPs Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Verma also addressed the press conference.

"Latest Delhi police records show that cases of domestic violence have gone up due to increased availability of liquor in the city," Verma claimed.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri claimed BJP workers along with resident welfare associations and NGOs have succeeded in closing down over 300 liquor shops that came up in violation of municipal and master plan rules.

"It is equally heartening that a notice was sent to the excise commissioner drawing his attention to many liquor shops getting opened less than 500 metres from highways in clear violation of Supreme Court guidelines," he said.

It has been assured that 157 such liquor joints would soon be wound up, Bidhuri claimed.

The AAP leaders have hit back at the Delhi BJP alleging its leaders were opposing the Kejriwal government's excise policy as "it has stopped them from earning money through liquor mafia".

Watch the latest DH Videos here: