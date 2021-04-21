Delhi CM, L-G to hold meet over Covid-19 cases

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal to hold meet over Covid-19 cases, oxygen supply

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 21 2021, 10:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2021, 10:54 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI file photo

As the surge in Covid-19 cases continues in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal are going to hold a meeting at 11 am on Wednesday.

Issues such as oxygen supply, Covid-19 cases and deaths are expected to be taken up in the meet.

Read | 'Some Delhi hospitals left with just few hrs of oxygen'

More details awaited

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Arvind Kejriwal
Anil Baijal
oxygen

Related videos

What's Brewing

Bengaluru crematoriums bear greater burden than bodies

Bengaluru crematoriums bear greater burden than bodies

Queen Elizabeth II marks her 95th birthday on Wednesday

Queen Elizabeth II marks her 95th birthday on Wednesday

DH Toon | Amid oxygen shortage, 'stale gas' in the air

DH Toon | Amid oxygen shortage, 'stale gas' in the air

In New York, vaccinated people get free marijuana

In New York, vaccinated people get free marijuana

Covid prompts European life sciences real estate rush

Covid prompts European life sciences real estate rush

Kosovar biologist names new insect after coronavirus

Kosovar biologist names new insect after coronavirus

Climate Change in mountains risks surge in rockfalls

Climate Change in mountains risks surge in rockfalls

Meet first Indian woman climber to scale Mt Annapurna

Meet first Indian woman climber to scale Mt Annapurna

'Closure of economic activity will lead to job losses'

'Closure of economic activity will lead to job losses'

'Bengaluru's temp rise will impact mental health'

'Bengaluru's temp rise will impact mental health'

 