Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal to hold meet over Covid-19 cases, oxygen supply

As the surge in Covid-19 cases continues in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal are going to hold a meeting at 11 am on Wednesday.
Issues such as oxygen supply, Covid-19 cases and deaths are expected to be taken up in the meet.
More details awaited
