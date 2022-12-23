Delhi court permits cops to get Aftab's voice sample

Delhi court allows police to obtain voice sample of Poonawala

The voice sample test will be conducted on Monday morning at the CBI headquarters

PTI
PTI, New Delhi ,
  • Dec 23 2022, 17:29 ist
  • updated: Dec 23 2022, 17:29 ist
Poonawala, 28, allegedly sawed Walkar's body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks. Credit: PTI Photo

A Delhi court allowed on Friday the city police's application to obtain voice sample of Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of brutally killing her girlfriend in Delhi's Mehrauli and dismembering her body.

The voice sample test will be conducted on Monday morning at the CBI headquarters, the court said. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
Crimes against women
Aftab Poonawala
Mehrauli murder case

What's Brewing

Messi to be on Argentine bill after World Cup win?

Messi to be on Argentine bill after World Cup win?

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

2022's best nature-inspired solutions

97 jumbos taken out of Assam since 2006, not returned

97 jumbos taken out of Assam since 2006, not returned

Food street shop owners excited about makeover

Food street shop owners excited about makeover

Homebakers dish out rich cakes, Christmas treats

Homebakers dish out rich cakes, Christmas treats

Two students offer hugs to Church Street visitors

Two students offer hugs to Church Street visitors

DH Toon | 'All quiet on the LAC'

DH Toon | 'All quiet on the LAC'

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

Man hires delivery guy to file complaint at Apple store

 