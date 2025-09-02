<p>No, I am not. I don’t have leadership qualities”.</p>.<p>“I am, but no one follows me!” </p>.<p>“I am not sure!”</p>.<p>These are the words I often hear when I ask my students, “Are you a leader?” It is not meant to test whether one is a class president or team captain—it is about realising the qualities that make someone step forward, inspire others, and create a positive impact.</p>.<p>We often hear the word ‘leader’ and instantly picture famous figures—freedom fighters, world-changing innovators, prime ministers, celebrities, influencers, and YouTubers. However, it is essential to recognise that each of us can be a leader, at least to ourselves. </p>.<p class="CrossHead">Leadership beyond titles</p>.Mental health challenges in students.<p>Many students assume that leadership comes only with a badge, a title, or a position of authority. Yes, student council membership, being captain of the college cricket team, and similar roles do require leadership, but holding those designations is not what truly makes one a leader. Leadership is about influence, not position. Are you the quietest person in class? No chance of becoming a leader, you think, but if you inspire your friends by always acting honestly, completing your work on time, or helping others in need, you are already showing leadership.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">The traits of a true leader</p>.<p>Deepika Singh, a professor of psychology, lists several factors that define a leader.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold">Responsibility: </span>When his team members fared badly in a viva exam, Ananth took ownership. “Yes, I didn’t divide the responsibility of the jobs but allowed them to put their names into the report”, he accepts. </p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold">Empathy: </span>Sitara noticed her teammate, Riya, looking uncomfortable during rehearsal and quietly asked, “Hey, you don’t seem yourself—want to talk?” When Riya mentioned she has cramps and is low on energy, Sitara said, “I totally understand. Do you want to switch to a less strenuous part today, or would you rather keep going?” She knew people perform their best when </p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold">Courage: </span>A team leader took punitive action when a girl on his team was stalked online by another student. He knew that this boy was one of the brightest in the team and so was a favourite with the teachers.” However, “I couldn’t be at peace when this girl was suffering at a personal level,” he says.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint">Vision: “There was no recycling facility in our college. We approached an NGO, had lengthy discussions with the principal, and managed to cart all recyclable waste to a nearby park, says Karthink, a student of a Government PU college, thus showing qualities of a leader.</p>.<p class="BulletPoint"><span class="bold">Collaboration: </span>True leadership isn’t about control—it’s about teamwork. I judge a team by how much each one contributes, rather than the overall job. Any leader who ensures that all contribute gets my vote,” says Chethana Gowda, a management faculty.</p>.<p>Is someone having trouble adjusting? Does your college fest need volunteers? Is your friend, who met with an accident recently, struggling to climb up stairs with his bag? All these are leadership opportunities. I remember a few boys who would push their physically challenged classmates’ wheelchairs to the washroom, lift and other places. It doesn’t matter that these situations often go unnoticed. Unlike a debate competition, where winners are awarded, many acts of leadership occur silently. Yet, they create a lasting impression.</p>.<p>Are leaders born? Or are they made? Some individuals are naturally outgoing or persuasive. However, leadership is a skill that can be developed, just like writing essays or solving equations. Another myth is that leaders are always extroverted. In truth, some of the most effective leaders are calm, reflective, and prefer listening over speaking.</p>.<p>Leadership skills are life skills. They build confidence, improve communication, and develop resilience. A student who has organised a minor community clean-up will later find it easier to handle group projects at work, navigate workplace conflicts, or even manage a family. </p>.<p>Do remember to become our own leaders first, being responsible, kind, and brave. Learn to be creative and imbibe the qualities of a good leader. Look around your home and locality to find people who can be your role models. This will help you to become one yourself!</p>