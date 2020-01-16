Delhi govt rejects mercy plea of Nirbhaya convict

The Delhi government has rejected the mercy plea of Nirbhaya rape and murder case convict Mukesh Singh.

The mercy plea was then forwarded to the Lieutenant Governor, who has now sent it to Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

The convicts were sentenced to death for raping a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in the national capital on the intervening night of December 16 and 17, 2012.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Court has directed Tihar jail authorities to file a proper report by January 17 about the status of the scheduled execution of convicts.