Delhi High Court notice to Karti Chidambaram in INX media case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 25 2022, 14:18 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2022, 14:26 ist
Karti Chidambaram. Credit: PTI Photo

Acting on a petition filed by the Enforcement Directorate, the Delhi High Court has issued a notice to former Union Minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram, in connection with the INX media case. The ED's plea challenging trial court order allows for the inspection of documents kept in in the Malkana room.

More to follow...

India News
Delhi High Court
Karti Chidambaram
Enforcement Directorate

