Pleas against Asthana's Delhi CP appointment rejected

Delhi High Court rejects pleas challenging Rakesh Asthana's appointment as Delhi Police Commissioner

DH Web Desk
  • Oct 12 2021, 10:45 ist
Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana. Credit: PTI Photo

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed petitions challenging the appointment of Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner and extension of his service by a year.

More to follow...

