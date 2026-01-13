<p>Bengaluru: Passengers can now book KSRTC bus tickets at BangaloreOne and KarnatakaOne centres operated by the Directorate of Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services (EDCS). </p>.<p>The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said the service would be available at 161 BangaloreOne centres in Bengaluru city and at 1,021 KarnatakaOne centres in district and taluk headquarters. </p>.<p>For assistance or reservation-related queries, passengers may contact the KSRTC's call centre at 080-26252625 (24/7) or the AWATAR cell at 7760990034/7760990035 (7 am to 10 pm) or the BangaloreOne call centre at 080-49203888. </p>.<p>This will be in addition to the advance reservation facility available on the KSRTC website and app, department and franchisee counters. </p>