Now, book KSRTC tickets at BangaloreOne centres

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said the service would be available at 161 BangaloreOne centres in Bengaluru city and at 1,021 KarnatakaOne centres in district and taluk headquarters.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 02:09 IST
