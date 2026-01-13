News in Pics | January 13, 2026: Best photos from around the world

A man walks past kites at a stall on the eve of the ‘Lohri’ festival, in Amritsar
A person stands among a cloud from a riot control grenade thrown by a federal agent, following an incident where a civilian's car was hit by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, after an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, in Minneapolis
A drone view shows a ferry on the frozen Lake Balaton near Szantod, Hungary
Date palm sap collector Shamad Molla leaves to collect sap from clay pots hung overnight, at Jaynagar in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal
People gather around a tea stall as steam rises from kettles on a winter evening, in New Delhi
Flames billow out from a ‘Meji’, also known as ‘Bhelaghar’, temporary huts made from bamboo, straw, and dry leaves, as part of ‘Magh Bihu’ festival celebrations, in Guwahati
Published 13 January 2026, 02:17 IST