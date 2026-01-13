Menu
Homeindia

News in Pics | January 13, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 02:17 IST
A man walks past kites at a stall on the eve of the ‘Lohri’ festival, in Amritsar

Credit: PTI Photo

A person stands among a cloud from a riot control grenade thrown by a federal agent, following an incident where a civilian's car was hit by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, after an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, in Minneapolis

Credit: Reuters Photo

A drone view shows a ferry on the frozen Lake Balaton near Szantod, Hungary

Credit: Reuters Photo

Date palm sap collector Shamad Molla leaves to collect sap from clay pots hung overnight, at Jaynagar in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal

Credit: PTI Photo

People gather around a tea stall as steam rises from kettles on a winter evening, in New Delhi

Credit: PTI Photo

Flames billow out from a ‘Meji’, also known as ‘Bhelaghar’, temporary huts made from bamboo, straw, and dry leaves, as part of ‘Magh Bihu’ festival celebrations, in Guwahati

Credit: PTI Photo

Published 13 January 2026, 02:17 IST
