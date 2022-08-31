Delhi News Live: 36-year-old held for killing man over refusal to give Rs 100 to buy marijuana
Delhi News Live: 36-year-old held for killing man over refusal to give Rs 100 to buy marijuana
updated: Aug 31 2022, 09:20 ist
09:17
Corruption, not ‘revadi’, is the elephant in the room
The debate about “freebies” has risen to a frenzy as Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned people against “revadi culture”. His call has been propagated self-righteously by several indignant people for various reasons. “I am a taxpayer and I want my money to be used for ‘the nation’, not to be given away for welfare” was a poster that was floating on social media. Models of how to “regulate freebies” have been suggested by pundits. The issue has even been taken to the Supreme Court.
36-year-old held for killing man over refusal to give Rs 100 to buy marijuana
A 36-year-old man was arrested for alleged killing a person who refused to give him Rs 100 to buy marijuana in west Delhi, police said on Tuesday.
The accused has been identified as Lal Babu, a resident of Moti Nagar, they said.
On Monday, police received information about a stabbing incident under the Shadipur Flyover Railway Track. Naseem Alam, who was injured in the incident, was taken to RML hospital where he was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.(PTI)
09:14
Oppn is bound to criticise bills detrimental to citizens: Gandhis to Delhi HC
The Opposition is bound by the fundamental duty toward citizens of the country to call out and criticise bills introduced by the ruling government that are "detrimental to the rights of citizens, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have stated before the Delhi High Court.
The separate affidavits filed by the Gandhis were in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking registration of an FIR against them for alleged hate speeches delivered during anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 protests which led to the Delhi riots in February 2020.(IANS)
07:49
BJP 'using' Anna Hazare after CBI found nothing: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday slammed the BJP following Anna Hazare's letter to him over the liquor policy, alleging it was "using" the social activist since the CBI found nothing in the probe involving his deputy Manish Sisodia.
'You're intoxicated with power': Anna Hazare slams Kejriwal over excise policy
Veteran social reformer and anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare on Tuesday wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reminding him of his own lines from his book Swarajwhile criticising Delhi's liquor policy and accusing him of getting intoxicated with power.
The CBI investigators on Tuesday searched the locker belonging to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in nearby Ghaziabad, bordering the capital, as part of its investigations into the Delhi excise policy case.
CBI completes search of Sisodia's bank locker
The CBI investigators on Tuesday searched the locker belonging to Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in nearby Ghaziabad, bordering the capital, as part of its investigations into the Delhi excise policy case.
