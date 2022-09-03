Delhi News Live: President Murmu to meet AAP delegation over 'Operation Lotus' on September 7
updated: Sep 03 2022, 11:45 ist
11:39
'If you have the guts' release a list of schools built in Delhi in last 7 years: BJP to Kejriwal
BJP poses an 'open challenge' to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal asking himto release a list of the schools that were builtin Delhi in the last seven years.
11:23
The Congress will launch an all-out attack on the BJP government over price rise, unemployment and the GST hike on essential items with a big show of strength at Delhi's Ramlila maidan on Sunday.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party leaders would address the "Mehngai par halla bol" rally. Party workers from Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, besides other parts of the country, would participate in it.
11:20
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will attend a conclave of sarpanches or village heads at Surendranagar on Saturday
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will attend a conclave of sarpanches or village heads at Surendranagar on Saturday on the final day of his two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat. Kejriwal will attend a 'townhall' meeting of sarpanches and 'village computer entrepreneurs' who work in e-Gram centres to deliver services to rural citizens, the AAP said in a statement. Before wrapping up his Gujarat tour, Kejriwal will visit Surat in the evening to take part in 'aarti' at a Ganesh pandal, which has been set up outside the party's office in the Seemada Naka area and named 'AAP Ka Raja'. He is also scheduled to address a press conference at Rajkot. On Friday, Kejriwal visited Devbhumi Dwarka where he offered prayers at Lord Dwarkadhish temple and addressed a public meeting.
07:41
President Murmu has given time to meet AAP legislators' delegation on Sep 7: Atishi
Aam Aadmi Party legislator Atishi on Friday said President Droupadi Murmu has given time next week to meet a delegation of party MLAs who will apprise her about BJP's 'Operation Lotus'.
She said the delegation want to meet the President to apprise her aout 'Operation Lotus' as it poses "a serious threat to democracy in India."
"I'm happy to share that the Hon'ble President has given time to meet a delegation of @AamAadmiParty MLAs on 7th September. We had sought time to apprise her on 'Operation Lotus' - a serious threat to democracy in India," Atishi said in a tweet.
07:40
Court grants bail to an accused in Jahangirpuri violence case
A court here Friday granted bail to an accused in the Jahangirpuri violence case, saying the charge sheet makes it clear that he was not armed with a weapon during the incident and no other involvement was attributed to him.
The court was hearing the bail plea of an accused, who was booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including rioting and assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty and under the Arms Act.
Additional Sessions Judge Smita Garg noted that as per the charge sheet filed against the applicant, neither he was armed with any weapon during the incident, nor recovery of any weapon was affected by him.
07:38
Day 2 of old excise policy regime: Liquor vends gets more stocks, witness improved business
Liquor vends across the capital received more stock and witnessed improved business as customers made a beeline to the shops on Friday, day two of Delhi returning to the old excise policy regime.
The capital returned to regime within a year on Thursday with the opening of nearly 350 government-run liquor vends and exit of private players from retail business.
However, liquor lovers on Thursday had rued the absence of their favourite brands as well as discounts.
On Friday, trucks loaded fresh stock were seen outside many liquor vends.
