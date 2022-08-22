Delhi News Live: Security beefed up ahead of farmers' 'mahapanchayat'

The Delhi Police have beefed up security at the Singhu border in the national capital ahead of the farmers' mahapanchayat at the Jantar Mantar. everal farmer leaders and organisations on Sunday participated in 'Rozgar Sansad' at Jantar Mantar to support the employment movement, an official statement from organiser Sanyukt Rozar Andolan Samiti (SRAS) said. It alleged that farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, who was arriving to the participate in the movement, was stopped by the police at the border. Meanwhile, the BJP and AAP continued with their war of words over the raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Track the latest updates with DH!
Security was beefed up on Monday at Delhi borders, including Singhu and Ghazipur, ahead of the 'mahapanchayat' called by farmers' body at Jantar Mantar
Police said all vehicles entering the capital are being checked and police personnel are on the 'alert mode'.
The Samyukta Kisan Morcha and other farmers' groups are organising the congregation and they will pass through outer district, which includes Ghazipur border in Ghaziabad, officials said.
"In this connection, adequate deployment of local police and outside force has been made in outer district at Tikri border, major intersections, along railway tracks and metro stations to avoid any untoward incident," a police official said.
Excise Policy scam: Sisodia says CBI issues Look Out Circular against him, agency says nothing ‘as of now’
The war of attrition between the AAP and BJP intensified on Sunday with Manish Sisodia claiming that the CBI has issued a Look Out Notice against him even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Deputy Chief Minister are all set to visit poll-bound Gujarat. Read more
CBI initiates inquiry into purchase of DTC buses by Delhi govt
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a preliminary inquiry over allegations of corruption in procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the Delhi government. (IANS)