Delhi services bill to be taken up in Rajya Sabha next week

The Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha next week, MoS Parliamentary Affairs Muraleedharan announced on Friday.

This comes at a time when the Opposition is up in arms against the Narendra Modi government over the ordinance, which has taken away Delhi government's control over its bureaucrats.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day amid the Opposition protest. The House will reconvene on Monday, 11 am.

The Lok Sabha, on the other hand, also witnessed brief adjournment following Opposition sloganeering over the Manipur issue.

More details to follow...