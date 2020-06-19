Delhi to rope in NGOs, volunteers for COVID-19 work

Delhi government has set in motion to rope in volunteers from NGOs, Scouts, and Guides, NCC cadets, and individuals for COVID-19 related work such as a survey of suspected cases and surveillance and management of isolation cases.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday issued an order in this regard following a decision taken at a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Considering the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the meeting had felt necessary to involve NGOs, Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), individual volunteers, NCC and NSS cadets, and Scouts and Guides among others in the fight against the pandemic. It had also decided to evolve a mechanism for government-NGO coordination.

"Delhi will fight COVID-19 together. I appeal to all NGOs and individuals to join in this effort on a large scale," Kejriwal tweeted.

According to the order, a web portal and a dashboard will be developed for registration of NGOs, CSOs, and volunteers. Those willing to participate can register on the portal. The volunteers should be between 18 and 55 years and their health status should be "fit" and "asymptomatic".

The volunteers and NGOs will be engaged in a survey of suspected cases, surveillance and management of isolation cases, helpline assistance, assistance to senior citizens, any assistance for government and temporary hospitals and training and capacity building of officials and volunteers on COVID-19 response.

Those who have recovered from COVID-19 and are willing to work for COVID-19 related activities can also register for volunteer work. "The district administration may utilise the services of these persons in Confidence Building Measures in the district, besides the above measures," the order said.

NGOs and CSOs will be assigned to respective district administration based upon the district selected by the organisations. The individual volunteers will be assigned to the district administration based on their place of residence. These volunteers can also be assigned to work with NGOs and CSOs.

A certificate of participation and appreciation will be issued to volunteers and organisations.