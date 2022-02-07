Demolition of Supertech's illegal twin towers in Noida to begin in 2 weeks: SC

The Supreme Court Monday directs the demolition of twin 40-storied towers of Supertech Emerald Court in Noida within two weeks, according to news agency ANI.

The Court directed NOIDA CEO to convene a meeting of all concerned agencies within 72 hours to finalise the schedule for the demolition of twin towers.

The apex court had earlier refused to reopen the settlement reached between home buyers of the to-be razed twin towers of the Emerald Court project and realty major Supertech Ltd on the refund, saying it has to be fair to the developer too.

