Demolition of Noida twin towers to begin in 2 weeks: SC

Demolition of Supertech's illegal twin towers in Noida to begin in 2 weeks: SC

The Court directed NOIDA CEO to convene a meeting of all concerned agencies within 72 hours

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 07 2022, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2022, 16:03 ist
A view of 40-storey twin towers built by a real estate company Supertech in Noida. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court Monday directs the demolition of twin 40-storied towers of Supertech Emerald Court in Noida within two weeks, according to news agency ANI.

The Court directed NOIDA CEO to convene a meeting of all concerned agencies within 72 hours to finalise the schedule for the demolition of twin towers.

The apex court had earlier refused to reopen the settlement reached between home buyers of the to-be razed twin towers of the Emerald Court project and realty major Supertech Ltd on the refund, saying it has to be fair to the developer too.

More to follow...

Check out latest videos from DH:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Supreme Court
Noida
twin towers

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Supermountains' that contributed to revolutionary boom

'Supermountains' that contributed to revolutionary boom

Just 16% of global coastlines in good shape: Study

Just 16% of global coastlines in good shape: Study

Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Irregular sales worth billions fire up wild NFT market

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

Karnataka connection of Ramanujacharya Samata Kendra

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

DH Toon | RIP Lata Mangeshkar

 