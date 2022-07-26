DH Evening Brief: RS sees highest number of MP suspension in one stroke; Rahul detained amid protests as ED grills Sonia
DH Evening Brief: RS sees highest number of MP suspension in one stroke; Rahul detained amid protests as ED grills Sonia
updated: Jul 26 2022, 18:32 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Nineteen Opposition MPs suspended for ruckus in Rajya Sabha
Nineteen opposition MPs, including seven from the TMC and six from the DMK, were suspended on Tuesday from attending the sitting of the Rajya Sabha for the entire week for disrupting the House proceedings. Read more
Sonia Gandhi questioned by ED for 2nd time; Rahul, MPs detained for march towards Prez House
Rahul Gandhi and other Congress MPs were detained on Monday as they insisted on marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan protesting against the "misuse" of central agencies, as party chief Sonia Gandhi was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case for the second time in five days. Read more
Class 12 girl kills self in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore, third such incident in past two weeks
A Class 12 student died by suicide at her home in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore on Tuesday, the third such death in the state in the last two weeks. Read more
Suspected custodial death: Mass transfer of police personnel in Kerala
As many as 66 policemen, including the Station House Officer (SHO) of the Vadakara police station, have been transferred in connection with the death of a 42-year-old man, who died soon after he was released from police custody last week. Read more
NDDB launches new subsidiary to monetise cow dung
To boost dairy farmers’ income by optimising use of cow dung, union minister of animal husbandry Parshottam Rupala unveiled a new subsidiary firm of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), NDDB Mrida Ltd. Read more
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over nude pictures on social media
The Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over his nude pictures on social media, an official said. Read more
EV fire incidents: Consumer protection regulator issues notices to 4-5 companies
Consumer protection regulator CCPA on Tuesday said it has issued notices to 4-5 Electric Vehicle (EV) manufacturers, taking suo moto cognizance of consumer complaints regarding series of battery explosions in EVs. Read more
Neeraj Chopra pulls out of Commonwealth Games
In a huge setback for India, strong medal contender Neeraj Chopra on Tuesday pulled out of the upcoming Commonwealth Games due to a groin strain he developed during his historic silver medal-winning campaign at the recent World Championships. Read more
'Haven't had sex in ages': Elon Musk on alleged affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife
\Elon Musk, currently in news for his alleged affair with Google Co-founder Sergey Brin's wife Nicole Shanahan (whichhe has vehemently denied), said on Tuesday that he has not had sex in the longest time. Read more
