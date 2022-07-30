DH Evening Brief: India opens medal tally at CWG; Maharashtra Guv faces fire over Mumbai remark

Cutting across party lines, political parties in Maharashtra slammed Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his controversial statement suggesting that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, then Mumbai would no longer be the financial capital of India.
A sessions court in Ahmedabad on Saturday denied bail to activist Teesta Setalvad and former DGP R B Sreekumar, arrested for allegedly fabricating documents to frame innocent people in 2002 riots cases.
At least 40 Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members were taken into preventive custody as they tried barging into Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s official residence demanding his resignation, in yet another embarrassment to the ruling BJP government.
BJP wants to make money from illegal liquor: Sisodia
A day after the Delhi government decided to return to the old regime of retail liquor sale policy for six months, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday accused the BJP of threatening shopkeepers and officers with ED and CBI cases.
In race for monkeypox vaccines, experts see repeat of Covid-19
Moves by rich countries to buy large quantities of monkeypox vaccine, while declining to share doses with Africa, could leave millions of people unprotected against a more dangerous version of the disease and risk continued spillovers of the virus into humans, public health officials are warning.
Inclement weather plays spoilsport during this year’s Amarnath yatra
Inclement weather throughout July in Kashmir forced authorities to suspend the annual Amarnath Yatra several times resulting in a steep decline in the number of pilgrims paying obeisance at the holy cave shrine.
CWG: Sanket Sargar wins Silver in 55-kg weightlifting
Indian weightlifter Sanket Sargar opened the country's medal count at the Commonwealth Games by claiming a silver in the men's 55kg category here on Saturday.
