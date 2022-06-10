DH Evening Brief: Pervez Musharraf's health critical; Protests break out in several states over Prophet remark row
DH Evening Brief: Pervez Musharraf's health critical; Protests break out in several states over Prophet remark row
updated: Jun 10 2022, 18:40 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Former Pakistan president Pervez Musharraf's health critical, says close aide
Pakistan’s former military dictator General Pervez Musharraf is critical and on a ventilator support at a hospital in the UAE, his close aide and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Friday. Read more
Protests break out in several states over BJP leaders' remarks on Prophet Mohammed
Protests broke out in some states on Friday, including outsideDelhi's Jama Masjid, over the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed by two now-suspended BJP functionaries with demonstrators in Jharkhand injuring a few policemen while authorities in Jammu imposed a curfew in few areas and parts of Kashmir observed a shutdown. Read more
Rajya Sabha polls: HDK fumes as defections hit JD(S)
Openly defiant, JD(S) lawmaker K Srinivas Gowda said Friday that he voted for the Congress candidate in the Rajya Sabha election. Read more
'Buy Now, Pay Later' business model faces test as rates rise
Reduced consumer spending, rising interest rates and trickier credit conditions spell trouble for 'Buy Now, Pay Later' lenders, raising the prospect of consolidation in the sector. Read more
Kolkata: Woman killed as policeman fires several rounds before shooting himself dead
A policeman allegedly fired several rounds outside the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in central Kolkata's busy Park Circus area on Friday afternoon, killing a woman before shooting himself dead, police said. Read more
Jilted lover throws acid on woman in Bengaluru
A jilted lover allegedly threw acid on a woman for turning down his marriage proposal at Sarakki in the city on Friday morning, police said. Read more
Gujarat's Kshama Bindu marries self; Pics surface
After creating a nationwide buzz with her announcement that she would be marrying herself, Vadodara residentKshamaBindu“preponed” the event and tied the knot with herself three days before the scheduled date, she said on Thursday.Bindu, 24, said she performed the 'sologamy' (self-marriage), the `first in the country', at her house in Vadodara's Gotri area on June 8. See pics
Watch: How India plans to tackle heatwaves
Delhi is in the middle of a heatwave that is expected to last till June 16. As more places in India experience heatwave-like conditions, thanks in part to the climate crisis, is there anything local governments can do to prepare themselves? Enter: Heat Action Plans. Watch video
Why India holds the key to global rice market outlook
India's surprise decision to ban wheat exports has raised concerns about potential curbs on rice exports as well, prompting rice traders to step up purchases and place atypical orders for longer-dated deliveries. Read more
Amazon plans to pull out of $7.7 bn race for IPL media rights
Amazon.com Incis planning to withdraw from a heated competition for the rights to stream Indian Premier League cricket matches, according to people familiar with the matter, ceding one of the world’s most popular sporting contests to rivals from Walt Disney Co. to Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd. Read more
Kanpur communal violence is a warning bell
The communal violence in Kanpur on the day of a joint VVIP visit of President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a warning bell. Read more
