DH Evening Brief: RBI hikes repo rate by 50 bps to 4.90%; DGCA makes mask mandatory in flights
updated: Jun 08 2022, 18:34 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
RBI hikes repo rate by 50 bps to 4.90%, raises inflation forecast to 6.7%
The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday hiked benchmark lending ratesby 50 basis pointsto control skyrocketing prices of food, fuel and other commodities, governor Shaktikanta Das announced as the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which started its deliberations on Monday, concluded its review. Read more
De-board passengers who refuse to wear face mask in plane: DGCA to airlines
Airlines must de-board any passenger before departure if they refuse to wear face masks inside an aircraft even after being warned, aviation regulator DGCA said on Wednesday. Read more
Al-Qaeda warns of 'suicide bombings' in Delhi, Mumbai amid row over remarks on Prophet Mohammed
Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) has issued a chilling warning of carrying out 'suicide bombings' in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat in a bid to take avenge of the insult to the Prophet Mohammed. Read more
Mithali Raj retires from all forms of international cricket
Mithali Raj, one of the greatest female cricketers to have played the game, on Wednesday announced retirement from all forms of international cricket, having made a significant contribution in popularising the women's game during a storied 23-year-long career. Read more
105 hours, 720 workers & a 75-km road - How NHAI created a Guinness Record
State-owned NHAI has created a Guinness World Record for the longest continuously laid bituminous lane of 75 kilometres in 105 hours and 33 minutes on the national highway between Amravati and Akola districts in Maharashtra. Read more
K L Rahul ruled of T20 series against South Africa
Indian skipper K L Rahul was on Wednesday ruled out of the five-match T20 International series against South Africa due to an injury. Read more
Centre hikes paddy MSP by Rs 100 per quintal for 2022-23 crop year
The government on Wednesday hiked the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy by Rs 100 to Rs 2,040 per quintal for the 2022-23 crop year. Read more
Soon, you will be able to link your credit card with UPI platform
The Reserve Bank on Wednesday allowed credit cards to be linked with the unified payments interface (UPI), which will enable more people to make payments using the popular platform. Read more
Modi government risks squandering its Gulf outreach
Apologies and declaration of respect for all religions notwithstanding after two ruling party spokespersons made derogatory remarks about Islam and Prophet Mohammed, India's ties with the Arab and the wider Islamic world —assiduously cultivated by the Modi government – have taken a huge beating. Read more
UP boy kills mother over PUBG, hides body at home for 2 days
A 16-year-old boy allegedly shot dead his mother as she stopped him from playing the online game PUBG, police said on Wednesday. Read more
