Mithali Raj retires from all forms of international cricket

Mithali Raj retires from international cricket

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk
  • Jun 08 2022, 14:18 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2022, 15:06 ist
Cricketer Mithali Raj. Credit: PTI Photo

Talismanic Indian batter Mithali Raj on Wednesday announced retirement from all forms of international cricket after a two-decade long illustrious career.

"It was an honour to have led the team for so many years. It definitely shaped me as a person and hopefully helped shape Indian Women's Cricket as well," her statement read.

The cricketer thanked everyone for their love and support over the years. "I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support," she tweeted. 

Mithali ended her glorious career with a record 7805 runs in 232 ODIs. She also represented India in 12 Tests and 89 T20 Internationals.

The 39-year-old had already retired from the T20 format and her decision to stop playing all formats was expected after India's ODI World Cup campaign ended in March.

"I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging and enjoyable years of my life," Mithali wrote on social media, announcing her retirement.

"Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end. Today is the day I retire from all forms of International Cricket." 

(With inputs from PTI)

