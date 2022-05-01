DH Evening Brief | Tamil Nadu shunts out Madurai Medical College dean over Sanskrit oath; India needs hyperlocal heat action plans to combat heatwave
DH Evening Brief | Tamil Nadu shunts out Madurai Medical College dean over Sanskrit oath; India needs hyperlocal heat action plans to combat heatwave
updated: May 01 2022, 17:17 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Sanskrit replaces English oath; Tamil Nadu shunts out Madurai Medical College dean
First-year students of the prestigious Madurai Medical College were made to take the Maharshi Charak Shapath in Sanskrit instead of the conventional Hippocratic Oath in English, triggering a controversy following which the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday transferred the institute’s dean and put him on the “waitlist.”
As one more e-scooter went up in flames in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, the OEM, battery maker and dealer shared exclusive details about the incident. It has been discovered that the e-scooter, namely the Okinawa Praise Pro which was purchased last year, had not been brought in for service for many months.
Heatwaves: India will face the brunt, needs hyperlocal heat action plans
As an unprecedented heatwave sweeps South Asia, there are few hotter topics. Over the past week, with vast swathes of India and its neighbourhood experiencing a dangerous rise in temperature, often combined with humidity, there has been an information explosion.
What’s causing EV batteries to explode?
Karnataka bags Rs 23k crore investment from ISMC for India's first semiconductor plant
International semiconductor consortium ISMC will invest $3 billion (around Rs 23,000 crore) in Karnataka to set up a chip-making plant, the state government said on Sunday.
EV fire in TN: Here's what really happened
No Muslim woman wants husband to bring home 3 wives: Assam CM's defence for Uniform Civil Code
Airfares to get costlier as jet fuel prices soar to record high
Jet fuel prices on Sunday were hiked by 3.22 per cent -- the ninth straight increase this year -- to an all-time high, reflecting a surge in global energy prices.
'It's complicated': How Twitter’s board went from fighting Musk to accepting him
Ten days earlier, Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, made an unsolicited bid to buy Twitter for $54.20 a share
Nancy Pelosi backs Zelenskyy in 'fight for freedom' on Kyiv visit
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi voiced support for Ukraine's "fight for freedom" at a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a visit to Kyiv, US and Ukrainian officials said on Sunday.
