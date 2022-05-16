DH Evening Brief | Court orders sealing area in Gyanvapi with 'Shivling'; Wheat prices hit record high after India export ban
DH Evening Brief | Court orders sealing area in Gyanvapi with 'Shivling'; Wheat prices hit record high after India export ban
updated: May 16 2022, 17:19 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Court orders sealing area in Gyanvapi Mosque where 'Shivling' found
A Varanasi court on Monday ordered the district authorities to 'seal' the place inside the Gyanvapi Mosque after Hindu lawyers claimed that a 'Shivling' measuring 12 feet 8 inches was found there during the videography and survey at the Mosque premises, which concluded on Monday.
Heatwaves, floods and heavy rain: India battling climate change and it's getting worse, warn experts
The spectre of climate change is here to stay and even worsen, say climate scientists as searing winds blow across swathes of north India, including New Delhi where temperatures have crossed 49 degrees Celsius, and flash floods ravage parts of the North East.
When camaraderie, bonding were the key ingredients in India's Thomas Cup triumph
India's maiden Thomas Cup title on Sunday came on the back of some solid camaraderie shown by the players on and off the court. However, HS Prannoy has revealed that 'bonding' is something that is not common in a sport like badminton, where shuttlers play individually in tournaments.
Adani Group to buy 49% in Quintillion Business Media
AMG Media Networks, a unit of billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate Adani Enterprises, will pick a 49 per cent stake in Raghav Bahl-curated digital business news platform Quintillion Business Media Pvt Ltd for an undisclosed sum, according to a regulatoryfiling.
Wheat prices hit record high after India export ban
Wheatprices surged to a new record high on Monday after India decided to ban exports of the commodity as a heatwave hit production.
Dirty liberal pipe-dream: 3 myths about electric cars
Sceptics say that far from helping save the planet, electric cars are a liberal pipe-dream whose environmental benefits are exaggerated.
Assam's Nagaon continues to witness flood, IMD predicts heavy rains at isolated places
Amid heavy downpour, parts of Assam continued to witness floods on May 16.
Karnataka man held for slapping, kicking female lawyer
The Karnataka Police have arrested an accused in connection with a brutal attack on a woman lawyer in Bagalkot district, the police said on Monday.
Studies reveal Omicron infection produce better immune responses than booster shot
People who are vaccinated and then get infected with Omicron may be primed to overcome a broad range of coronavirus variants, early research suggests.
Madhya Pradesh police directed to monitor missionary schools over alleged conversions
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Monday said that the police have been directed to monitor missionary schools across the state over alleged conversion cases.
Travel plans may take a hit as jet fuel prices hiked
Jet fuel prices on Monday were hiked by a steep 5.3 per cent - the tenth straight increase this year -- to an all-time high, in line with a surge in global energy prices.
