DH Evening Brief: Varanasi court reserves order on Gyanvapi Mosque till May 24; RBI Governor hints at rate hike in June

  • updated: May 23 2022, 16:52 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
    Varanasi court reserves order on Gyanvapi Mosque till May 24

    The Varanasi district judge has reserved the ruling in the Gyanvapi mosque dispute case. The verdict is expected to come on Tuesday.

    RBI Governor hints at rate hike in June

    RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Monday hinted at another interest rate hike in early June to bring down the stubbornly high inflation rate which has remained above the tolerance level for the past four months.

    PM Modi, SoftBank's Son discuss more investments after big tech bets

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and SoftBank Group founder Masayoshi Son met on Monday to discuss more investments by the country's biggest tech backer, as a startup boom appears to cool in India amid worries about the global economy.

    Why BJP, for its own sake, should stop temple disputes

    Whipping up passions is a dangerous game, and BJP's proximity to Hindu resurgence may harm its cause of Hindutva.

    Now, row over dargah in Jogulamba temple complex in Telangana

    Amid the controversies surrounding the Gyanvapi, Mathura mosques, the Telangana BJP leaders are objecting to the presence of a dargah inside the famous Jogulamba temple complex at Alampur in south Telangana.

    To end caste discrimination, Karnataka MLA eats food chewed by Dalit man

    Karnataka Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan on May 22 made a Dalit man eat food and then ate the same food the man chewed by forcing him to take it out of his mouth in a bizarre attempt to make a good example against caste discrimination.

    Oil prices at $110/bbl pose 'bigger threats' than inflation: Hardeep Singh Puri

    Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said oil prices staying at $110/barrel could pose bigger threats than inflation to the global economy.

    China warns Joe Biden not to 'underestimate' its resolve on Taiwan

    Beijing on Monday said it was ready to defend its national interests over Taiwan, in a rebuke to US President Joe Biden's vow to protect the island from any invasion by China.

    The Bihar census matrix and BJP's unease

    What has rattled the BJP is Nitish Kumar also supporting a caste census and making common cause on the issue with RJD.

