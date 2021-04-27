DH Evening Brief: April 27, 2021

Indians face frantic struggle for Covid-19 medication as cases rise
Manish Aggarwal celebrates with weary relief after laying his hands on precious doses of Covid-19 medication for his sick father -- a huge victory as thousands across the country have not been as lucky.He has been waiting in line outside a small pharmacy in Delhi for eight hours to secure Remdesivir, and is rewarded with just two of the recommended six doses. "Finally, it's a victory!" he exclaims.But not everybody is as fortunate. Read more
When will Karnataka witness its Covid-19 peak?
Experts on Monday differed on the possible peaking of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka. While two of them opined that cases will plateau in early May, IISc professors, however, cautioned that cases are likely to hit the 10-lakh mark by the end of May with the peak unlikely till early June. Prof Dr Giridhar R Babu, member of the TAC on Covid-19 and Sanjeev Mysore, convener of Jeevan Raksha Project, said the state is likely to hit the peak in the next 12 days. Read more
EC bans victory processions on and after May 2 results
The Election Commission on Tuesday banned all victory processions after counting of votes in states where assembly polls were held to check the spread of coronavirus. The counting of votes will be held in Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry on May 2. Read more
Ahead of Covid lockdown, chaos and panic buying in Karnataka
Hours before the stringent lockdown to contain Covid-19 in Karnataka came into effect on Tuesday, people flocked to railway stations, central bus terminus and waited in serpentine queues at toll plazas on national highways to board vehicles to reach their homes. There was a mad scramble at vegetable markets and grocery shops in all major cities to stock up on essentials. Read more
Rush to hospitals, big gatherings worsen India Covid-19 crisis: WHO
Some people in India are rushing unnecessarily to hospital, exacerbating a crisis over surging Covid-19 infections caused by mass gatherings, more contagious variants and low vaccination rates, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. Read more
We'll ensure you reach home seamlessly: BCCI assures foreign players at IPL
The BCCI on Tuesday said it would do everything to ensure that foreign players competing in the IPL reach their respective countries seamlessly once the tournament ends, a day after three Australians quit the event amid an upsurge of Covid-19 cases in India.Andrew Tye (Rajasthan Royals) and the duo of Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa (both Royal Challengers Bangalore) withdrew as apprehension set in after a couple of weeks went by smoothly for the league held in front of empty stands across six venues. Read more
Karnataka 'close-down': What's allowed, what's not
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa announced a 14-day 'close-down' in the state starting Tuesday night to contain the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting on Monday morning as the state, and more worryingly its capital is the worst affected city by Covid-19 in the country. Read more
