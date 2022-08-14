DH Evening Brief: India's 'Warren Buffett' Jhunjhunwala passes away; Congress, BJP fight over partition

Tragedy of partition can't be misused to fuel hate: Congress
Emphasising that the tragedy of partition "cannot be misused to fuel hate and prejudice", Congress on Sunday alleged that the "real intent" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark August 14 as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is to use "traumatic events as fodder for his current political battles".
Security enhanced in Delhi ahead of Independence Day
In view of the 76th Independence Day celebration on Monday, security has been stepped up across the national capital with more than 10,000 personnel manning the Red Fort from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the country.
India's 'Warren Buffett' Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away at 62
Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, often referred to as India's Warren Buffett, died here Sunday morning. He was 62.
Fadnavis becomes most important man in Eknath Shinde govt with over half a dozen portfolios
As Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde allocated portfolios to his colleagues, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis seemed to be the most powerful man in the government with over half a dozen crucial portfolios.
