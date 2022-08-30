DH Evening Brief: SC denies permission for Ganesh festivity at Idgah Maidan; Anna Hazare says Kejriwal 'intoxicated with power'
DH Evening Brief: SC denies permission for Ganesh festivity at Idgah Maidan; Anna Hazare says Kejriwal 'intoxicated with power'
updated: Aug 30 2022, 19:10 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
SC refuses to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru
The Supreme Court Tuesday refused to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations atIdgahMaidan in Bengaluru and ordered status quo on land by both parties. Read more
'You're intoxicated with power': Anna Hazare slams Arvind Kejriwal over excise policy
Veteran social reformer and anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare on Tuesday wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reminding him of his own lines from his bookSwarajwhile criticising Delhi's liquor policy and accusing him of getting intoxicated with the power. Read more
CBI gave me clean chit, says Manish Sisodia after bank locker search
The CBI has given him a "clean chit" following its search of his locker, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday after a team of the probe agency went through his locker for about two hours. Read more
Ghulam Nabi is now 'azad', but will he remain 'free' for long?
Ghulam Nabi Azad is no mass leader. For almost half a century, the blessings of the first family of the Congress made him a name to reckon with in Indian politics. But at best, he was a satellite. A satellite is ineffective and a dud if there is no light and warmth from the sun. So whatever good he did was because of the patronage, and whatever bad he did was due to his machinations and manipulations. Or one could also argue that the Gandhis and Azad are to be blamed equally. Read more
Watch: What went wrong for Nitin Gadkari in BJP and RSS?
Union Minister Nitin Jairam Gadkari, who is known to be the most performing minister of the Modi cabinet has been cut to size, reduced in stature and his future in BJP looks uncertain. He is isolated not only in BJP but RSS as well. What went wrong for Gadkari? Watch video
Tharoor keeps pot boiling on Cong prez polls, refuses to say 'yes' or 'no' to contest
Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday appeared to keep the pot boiling over the possibility of him contesting the Congress presidential poll against the official faction's candidate by not denying reports but insisting that an election will be a "good thing" for the party. Read more
'Proud of Mughals, they shaped India,' says Congress MP Abdul Khaliq
Congress MP Abdul Khaliq on Tuesday sparked a fresh controversy by saying that he wasproud of the Mughals as "they shaped India and made Hindustan." Read more
Karnataka's flood-related losses estimated at Rs 7,647 crore
The Karnataka government has estimated losses to the tune of Rs 7,647.13 crore caused by heavy rainfall that pounded the state during the months of July and August. Read more
SC closes contempt proceedings in Babri Masjid demolition
The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed the contempt proceedings, arising out of the demolition of Babri Masjid at Ayodhya in 1992, against the state of Uttar Pradesh and others. Read more
Not required to check Aadhaar, PAN before consensual sex: Delhi HC
The Delhi High Court observed that a person, who is in a consensual physical relationship, is not required to see an Aadhaar and a PAN card and verify the date of birth before sex with his/her partner. Read more
