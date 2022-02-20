DH Evening Brief: February 20, 2022

Even as theUnited Stateshas been trying to drawa parallel between China's belligerence against Indiaand other nationsin the Indo-Pacific region and Russia's military build-up around Ukraine,New Delhi has rejected the argument, saying the situations in the two regions have not been “analogous”.
LIC to become bigger threat to private players: Report
Amendments to the surplus/profit distribution rules for IPO-bound LIC, which has already improved its margins by 700 bps to 9.9 per cent and will further rise to 20 per cent when the national insurer shifts its business mix to non-participating policies, can give nightmares to private players who have been thriving on this segment for too long, says a report.
A diagnosis of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) would be distressing for any woman. It is a complex condition that shows up as a constellation of symptoms, which must be approached in multiple ways. It is also a condition that is becoming increasingly common today, with 10-20 per cent of women affected. In India, it is estimated that approximately one in five adolescent girls have PCOS.
Ukraine's Zelensky calls on Putin to meet as tensions soar
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, facing a sharp spike in violence in and around territory held by Russia-backed rebels and increasingly dire warnings that Russia plans to invade, on Saturday called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet him and seek resolution to the crisis.
Amazon, Reliance set to lock horns over IPL media rights
Amazon's rivalry in India with oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries looks set to head to the cricket field, where they will likely battle media heavyweights for telecast rights to India's premier cricket league with its hundreds of millions of viewers.
Sohan Lal listens to his customers while brewing sugary tea on crimson charcoal. His customers are busy discussing how their neighbourhood would poll later in the week—just five odd kilometres ahead of Sikanderabad, connecting Delhi with Bulandshahar.
India refuses to align with West against Russia
Britain's Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid-19
Queen Elizabeth, 95, has tested positive for Covid and is experiencing mild symptoms but expects to continue light duties this week, Buckingham Palace said on Sunday.
Managing PCOS with holistic nutrition
Bird flu resurfaces in India: All you need to know
India has once again been hit by an outbreak of the H591 bird flu, with only Maharashtra and Bihar so far having reported cases of deaths in birds from the highly contagious virus at poultry farms.
Hijab row | Has the Karnataka High court interim order been misinterpreted?
Sonu Sood's car impounded, sent home from Punjab's Moga
The Election Commission on Sunday restrained actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood from visiting polling stations in his hometown Moga in Punjab over complaints that he was influencing voters.
BJP's suraksha vs SP's social justice
Kangana calls Alia a 'bimbo', says 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' will be burnt to ashes
Kangana Ranaut has taken a dig at actress Alia Bhatt by calling her a "bimbo" and filmmaker Karan Johar's 'papa ki pari'.
