DH Evening Brief: Feb 3, 2022

LIC's embedded value set at Rs 5 lakh crore, says government official
Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) embedded value has been finalised at more than Rs 5 lakh crore, a government official who is overseeing what is expected to be the country's largest IPO said on Thursday. Read more
China suffered higher losses in Galwan Valley than reported: Report
China's losses in the Galwan Valley clash in 2020 were much higher than reported with many soldiers drowning while crossing a fast-flowing river in darkness, an investigative Australian newspaper claimed on Wednesday. Read more
Watch: After Udupi, students wearing hijab denied entry at college in Kundapura
Following the denial of entry to hijab-clad students in Udupi, female students wearing hijab were denied entry at Bhandarkars' College Kundapura in Udupi, Karnataka on February 3. Watch video
The good news in a bleak Budget
India’s Budget, presented earlier this week, is both a presentation of the national accounts and the only statement of government policy that we get all year. This year, the accounts made for worrying reading. The government is short of money and the economy is short of momentum. As a statement of policy, however, the Budget is far more promising. Read more
Children don't go to schools to practice religion: Karnataka Home Minister after row over hijabs, saffron shawls
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said children should neither wear the hijab nor saffron shawls when they go to school even as he directed the police to “watch” religious outfits in the coastal region where confrontation is brewing. Read more
North Korea's Kim Jong Un rides white horse in new propaganda video
Galloping through forest atop a white horse, Kim Jong Un stars in a new North Korean propaganda video that touts his economic leadership but ignores a recent spate of sanctions-busting missile launches. Read more
Thought they would kill me, says Arunachal teen who was abducted by Chinese authorities
The Indian teen who was allegedly abducted by the Chinese army from Arunachal Pradesh, confirmed his father’s allegations that he was “tied up, kicked, and given electric shocks” while in Chinese custody. Read more
Pricey pixels: Why people spend fortunes on NFT art
Thousands of artists beaver away every day creating images to sell as digital tokens (NFTs) in online exchanges. The market is booming, the most popular pieces can sell for millions, but outsiders may wonder why anyone would pay anything at all. Read more
LIC's embedded value set at Rs 5 lakh crore, says government official
Life Insurance Corporation of India's (LIC) embedded value has been finalised at more than Rs 5 lakh crore, a government official who is overseeing what is expected to be the country's largest IPO said on Thursday. Read more
China suffered higher losses in Galwan Valley than reported: Report
China's losses in the Galwan Valley clash in 2020 were much higher than reported with many soldiers drowning while crossing a fast-flowing river in darkness, an investigative Australian newspaper claimed on Wednesday. Read more
Watch: After Udupi, students wearing hijab denied entry at college in Kundapura
Following the denial of entry to hijab-clad students in Udupi, female students wearing hijab were denied entry at Bhandarkars' College Kundapura in Udupi, Karnataka on February 3. Watch video
The good news in a bleak Budget
India’s Budget, presented earlier this week, is both a presentation of the national accounts and the only statement of government policy that we get all year. This year, the accounts made for worrying reading. The government is short of money and the economy is short of momentum. As a statement of policy, however, the Budget is far more promising. Read more
Children don't go to schools to practice religion: Karnataka Home Minister after row over hijabs, saffron shawls
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said children should neither wear the hijab nor saffron shawls when they go to school even as he directed the police to “watch” religious outfits in the coastal region where confrontation is brewing. Read more
North Korea's Kim Jong Un rides white horse in new propaganda video
Galloping through forest atop a white horse, Kim Jong Un stars in a new North Korean propaganda video that touts his economic leadership but ignores a recent spate of sanctions-busting missile launches. Read more
Thought they would kill me, says Arunachal teen who was abducted by Chinese authorities
The Indian teen who was allegedly abducted by the Chinese army from Arunachal Pradesh, confirmed his father’s allegations that he was “tied up, kicked, and given electric shocks” while in Chinese custody. Read more
Pricey pixels: Why people spend fortunes on NFT art
Thousands of artists beaver away every day creating images to sell as digital tokens (NFTs) in online exchanges. The market is booming, the most popular pieces can sell for millions, but outsiders may wonder why anyone would pay anything at all. Read more