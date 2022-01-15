DH Evening Brief: January 15, 2022

From pandemic to endemic: Can 2022 succeed where 2021 failed?
After two years of contagion and death, Covid is shifting again. Omicron is spreading faster than any previous variant, but it’s also proving less malevolent. There’s growing talk that the worst pandemic of the past century may soon be known in another way — as endemic.
27-year-old gored to death by bull at Jallikattu event in Tamil Nadu
A 27-year-old man was gored to death by his own bull at the 'Jallikattu' event held at Periya Suriyur in Tamil Nadu's Tiruchi district on Saturday morning. This is the second death caused during the bull-taming competition in the state.
Yogi Adityanath to contest UP polls from Gorakhpur
Contrary to the speculations, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has decided to contest the forthcoming Assembly polls from the seat of Gorakhpur, his home town, instead of Ayodhya or Mathura much to the surprise of his own party leaders and workers.
Djokovic back in immigration detention in Australia
Novak Djokovic was reported to be back in immigration detention Saturday after his legal challenge to avoid being deported from Australia for being unvaccinated for Covid-19 was moved to a higher court.
Nun's contradictory statements, lack of evidence cited by Kerala court for bishop's acquittal
Kerala's Kottayam additional sessions court, whichacquitted Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal in the nun rape case, has cited contradictions in the statement of the complainant, delay in reporting, and lapses in the investigation in finding corroboratory evidence as reasons for the Bishop's acquittal.
EC extends ban on public rallies in poll-bound states till January 22
The Election Commission on Saturday extendedthe ban on public rallies, roadshows and corner meetings in five poll-bound states in view of the Covid-19 pandemic till January 22.
January 16 to be celebrated as 'National Start-up Day': PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interactedwith over 150 start-ups today and declared January 16 as 'National Start-up Day'to help percolate startup culture to the grass-root level.
HDFC Bank net profit rises 18% to Rs 10,342 cr in Q3
The country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported an 18.1 per cent rise in its standalone net profit at Rs 10,342.20 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.
