DH Evening Brief: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India over pee row; Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers
updated: Jan 20 2023, 19:09 ist
Here are the top stories this evening.
Air India urinating incident: DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh fine on airline, suspends pilot
Aviation regulator DGCA has imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh onAir Indiaas well as suspended the license of the pilot-in-command of the New York-Delhi flight in which a person allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger. Read more
Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers
Alphabet Inc is eliminating 12,000 jobs, its chief executive said in a staff memo shared with Reuters. Read more
Bengaluru road rage: Man gets dragged on car bonnet by woman for 3 km
Another case of dragging has been reported in Bengaluru, this time it is a woman who has dragged a man sitting on her SUV’s bonnet for more than a three-kilometredistance in Ullal Main Road near Jnanabarathi on Friday morning. Read more
Product promotions: Government makes it mandatory for social media influencers to disclose material interest
The government on Friday made it mandatory for social media influencers to disclose their "material" interest in endorsing products and services and violations can attract strict legal action, including ban on endorsements. The regulations are part of continuing efforts to curb misleading advertisements as well protect the interests of consumers amid the expanding social influencer market which is projected to be worth around Rs 2,800 crore by 2025. Read more
A wrestler and muscleman, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh not new to controversies
A wrestlerhimself and a muscleman, whose writ runs large in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda and Baharaich districts, BJP Lok Sabha member and president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexual harassmentof female wrestlers, is not new to controversies. Read more
Join BJP or CM's bulldozer ready, Madhya Pradesh minister warns
AMadhya Pradeshminister has stirred a controversy by reportedly asking Congress members in the state to join the rulingBharatiya Janata Party (BJP)or face the threat of demolition by the chief minister's bulldozer. A video of Panchayat Minister Mahendra Singh Sisodia making the remarks at a public meeting in Ruthiyai town here on Wednesday has gone viral on social media. Read more
Brazilian footballer and ex-Barcelona star Dani Alves detained over sexual assault allegation
Spanish police detained Brazil defender DaniAlveson Friday after questioning him in a police station in Barcelona over a sexual assault allegation, a spokesperson for the local Mossos d'Esquadra force told Reuters. Read more
Australian park rangers say 'Toadzilla' could be world's biggest toad
Australian park rangers believe they have stumbled upon a record-breaking giant toad deep in a rainforest. Read more
Budget 2023: The FM’s inflation-growth dilemma
It is Union budget time again, and speculation is rife and expectations high. Though the economy is in a recovery phase, the global headwinds of slowdown and inflation, along with continued risks of the virus in China, pose serious policy challenges. Read more
