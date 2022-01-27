DH Evening Brief: January 27, 2022

Air India is finally back to its original home, 68 years after it was nationalised, as the Narendra Modi government formally handed over the airline to the new owner Tata Sons, completing the privatisation process of a public entity for the first time in 20 years. Read more
Covishield, Covaxin get conditional market approval for use in adult population
India's drug regulator on Thursday granted regular market approval for Covid-19 vaccines Covishield and Covaxin for use in the adult population subject to certain conditions, official sources said. Read more
Congress claims Rahul's Twitter stand 'vindicated' after company assures of healthy debate
The Congress on Thursday said its leader Rahul Gandhi's stand that democracy and social media platforms cannot be suppressed or subjugated by the ruling government and allowed to become a space for mere abuse and trolls stands vindicated. The comments came after Twitter said it is committed to India and healthy debate on its platform. Read more
Woman assaulted and paraded in Delhi street; 4 arrested
In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly attacked by a group of people, including women, who chopped off her hair, tore her clothes, blackened her face, and then paraded her in the Shahdara area. The woman was also allegedly sexually assaulted. Read more
In Pics | Top 10 most valuable companies in the world
Here we take a look at the top ten most valuable companies in the world, according to a report published on "Brand Finance Global 2022". See pics
'No comments': Cong on Padma Bhushan for Azad
Congress on Thursday refused to comment on the Narendra Modi government conferring Padma Bhushan on senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and the row over him accepting it as leaders were divided over the issue. Read more
Lata Mangeshkar's health improves, taken off ventilator
Legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar on Thursday morning was given a "trial of extubation (off the invasive Ventilator)" and is showing signs of improvement, the Mangeshkar family said in a statement. Read more
Chinese PLA hands over 'abducted' Arunachal Pradesh youth to Indian army
Union Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) handed over the missing Arunachal Pradesh youth to the Indian army and due process was under way to return him to his family. Read more
Domestic investors prop up stocks as foreigners flee
Foreign investors have been cutting their holdings of Indian equities over the past few months, but domestic mutual funds, banks and insurance companies have helped put a floor under the market with their buying. Read more
Covid pill vs antibody therapy: Which works better?
The drugs behind the new pills to treat Covid-19 remain very effective against the Omicron variant of the virus in lab tests, according to a new study. Read more
