DH Evening Brief: January 29, 2022

Kairana, the small town in west Uttar Pradesh, has a glorious and melodious linkage to the most influential gharana of Hindustani classical music. The name, Kairana gharana, which thrives in Maharashtra and Karnataka, comes from the west UP town where the founder of the gharana, Ustad Abdul Karim Khan, was born in 1872. He is acknowledged as one of the artists who defined Hindustani classical music (he died in 1937).
A team of scientists in China's Wuhan has warned of a lethal variant called 'NeoCov' detected in bats triggering widespread panic as some reports suggestedthat it requires only one mutation to infiltrate human cells.
Pegasus spyware and missile system 'centrepieces' of $2-billion deal between India and Israel: Report
The Israeli spyware Pegasus and a missile system were the “centrepieces” of a roughly $ 2 billion deal of sophisticated weapons and intelligence gear between India and Israel in 2017, according to areportinThe New York Times.
Interview | Farmers are very angry with Modi government: Jayant Chaudhary
Jayant Chaudhary of the Rashtriya Lok Dal says that the Kairana model, which led to an RLD win in the 2018 byelection, will be up for the show in the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh as the RLD joins hands with the Samajwadi Party.
Iwound up my surgical career of 36 years in 2015 and all I wished for was to hang up my white coat and stay in the dream home that me and my husband Vijay were building in a village near Ponnampet in Kodagu, Karnataka. A house with a freshwater well, enough space for a garden, a few beautiful old trees; and a high-tiled roof that has leaked faithfully during the rains.
Karnataka to withdraw night curfew from January 31, Bengaluru schools to reopen
With the third wave of Covid-19 receding, Karnataka decided Saturday to remove most of the curbs, including revoking the daily night curfew and allowing schools to resume physical classes.
Union Budget likely to see higher divestment target; more focus on NMP
India's Union Budget FY23 is likely to set a higher divestment target for the coming fiscal with more focus being set on the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP).
Battling Barty breaks 44-year hoodoo to win Australian Open
An imperious Ashleigh Barty became the first Australian to win her home Grand Slam in 44 years Saturday, halting the charge of fearless American Danielle Collins in straight sets.
