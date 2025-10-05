Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

How safe is your child online? The Kerala case that exposes dark side of dating apps

Tragically, this kind of predatory incident is not a rare occurrence, for the police. They report that such crimes are becoming increasingly common.
Last Updated : 05 October 2025, 04:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2025, 04:40 IST
India NewsKeralaDating apps

Follow us on :

Follow Us