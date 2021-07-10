DH Evening Brief: July 10, 2021

D K Shivakumar slaps man for trying to put arms around him, BJP calls him a 'rowdy'
The BJP on Saturday dubbed Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar a “rowdy” after a video went viral showing him slapping a man who had his arms around him. Read more
UP population Bill: No government jobs, incentives for those with over 2 children
The Uttar Pradesh government plans to give incentives to couples who have one child while denying government benefits to those having more than two children in its new population policy, the draft of which was released in Lucknow on Saturday. Read more
WHO to likely decide on emergency use listing of Covaxin in 4-6 weeks
The World Health Organization (WHO) is likely to take a decision on including Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin in the emergency use list (EUL) within four to six weeks, Soumya Swaminathan, the global health body's chief scientist has said. Read more
Now, a new viral infection detected among recovered Covid-19 patients in Bengaluru
Cytomegalovirus (CMV) is a new viral infection plaguing recovered Covid patients after several other post-covid ailments. Doctors believe those who have suppressed immunity or have been given steroids to treat severe Covid contract this viral infection. Read more
As global warming worsens, beating the heat is a luxury India's poor can't afford
Beating the merciless heat is hard in the Indian desert city of Sri Ganganagar, a reality facing millions across the vast country as the climate changes in the coming decades. Read more
Mediapart report reopens Rafale deal controversy
A series of investigative reports by the French publication Mediapart has brought the controversial Rafale deal back into focus in India and France. What did Mediapart find that prompted a probe in France? And why won’t India investigate the case? Akram Mohammed #DecodesThis. Watch the video:
Here's all you need to know about Zika virus
Covid-affected Kerala is now on alert due to the presence of the Zika virus in the state. After a 24-year-old pregnant woman of Thiruvananthapuram was first infected with this virus, 13 other cases have been reported in the state. Read more
Who is Karl Rock? Why is he making headlines?
New Zealand-based Karl Edward Rice, better known as Karl Rock on YouTube, has been on the news after he released a video earlier this weekalleging he had been separated from his wife in India for 269 days. Read more
In Pics — From Jeh, X Æ A-12 to Lightning Bolt: A look at most unusual celebrity baby names
Celebrities globally set standards when they name their babies, whether the names are unique or royal, it is most definitely not a mainstream name. While some couples are still playing with their initials to name their child, here is a list of celebrities who have surprised us with unusual names for their children, a few even end up being astonishing. Read more
Indian scientists spot rare superluminous supernova shining with borrowed energy source
An extremely bright, hydrogen deficient, fast-evolving supernova that shines with the energy borrowed from an exotic type of neutron star with an ultra-powerful magnetic field has been spotted by Indian researchers. Read more
