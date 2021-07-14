DH Evening Brief: July 14, 2021

Good news for central government employees! Dearness Allowance hiked to 28%
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to restore Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners from July 1, 2021 while increasing the rate of allowance to 28 per cent. Read more
Electoral compulsions behind Yogi Adityanath's decision to allow Kawad Yatra in UP
Electoral compulsions may have been behind Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's decision to allow the annual 'Kawad Yatra' (devotees carrying earthen pitchers filled with waters from Ganga and offering the same at Lord Shiva temples) in the state, where assembly polls are due to be held early next year, despite concerns from several quarters in view of the apprehensions of the third wave of Covid 19. Read more
Centre issues advisory to states/UTs over flouting of Covid-19 norms
The Centre on Wednesday issued an advisory to states and UTs over violation of Covid-19-appropriate behaviour after reports of crowding at popular tourist spots and other places was seen across the country. Read more
Infosys profit jumps to Rs 5,195 crore, raises revenue view on digital boom
Software services giant Infosys Ltd raised its annual revenue forecast on Wednesday and posted a jump in quarterly profit, as it won more contracts from global businesses expanding their digital offerings during the pandemic. Read more
Heading to Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed
Starting this Friday, Bengalureans may no longer be able to head to their preferred weekend getaway spot, Nandi Hills, during weekends, after the Chikkaballapur administration placed restrictions on tourists. Read more
Inferences drawn from comparison of HMIS, CRS data on Covid deaths fallacious: Govt
The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday dismissed as "conjectures" and "speculation" some media reports that claimed higher Covid-19 fatality figures based on data from the National Health Mission's Health Management Information System (HMIS). Read more
Hunger crisis forces even India's middle-class to line up for rations
Chanchal Devi’s three children haven’t tasted milk for almost a year. The staple was among items the 35-year-old and her husband could no longer afford after they both first lost work when India’s capital New Delhi went into lockdown in March last year. Read more
Sneak peek into India’s first 5-star hotel atop railway track in Gandhinagar
A newly-built swanky five-star hotel atop the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station has grabbed much attention. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the hotel on July 16. This is the first time for the Indian Railways network to have a five-star hotel on the tracks. See Pictures
Single dose of Sputnik V triggers strong antibody response: Study
A single dose of the Sputnik V vaccine may be enough to elicit strong antibody response against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, in already infected people, according to a study. Read more
Do Covid-19 vaccines work against Delta, other variants?
As someone who studies immune responses to respiratory infections, I’ve watched news of the emerging coronavirus variants with concern. I wondered whether vaccination or previous infection would provide protection against SARS-CoV-2 strains, especially the new, highly transmissible delta variant, which has rapidly spread to at least 70 countries. Read more
Does India need population control? UP draft policy begs the question
Echoes for state-wide population policies are growing louder even as government estimates suggest that India’s total fertility rate (TFR) and annual population growth rate, are declining. Read more
A serious worry: Centre 'slow pace' of vaccination at private vaccine centres
The slow pace of procurement and administration of Covid-19 vaccine by private centres in some states is a cause of '"serious worry", the Centre said on Wednesday and advised states and UTs to review the status daily and ensure indents for doses are quickly placed with the vaccine manufacturers. Read more
P V Sindhu all set for Tokyo Olympics
India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu on July 14 said that she is confident and all set for Tokyo Olympics. Watch what the star shuttler has to say about Olympics:
Good news for central government employees! Dearness Allowance hiked to 28%
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to restore Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners from July 1, 2021 while increasing the rate of allowance to 28 per cent. Read more
Electoral compulsions behind Yogi Adityanath's decision to allow Kawad Yatra in UP
Electoral compulsions may have been behind Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's decision to allow the annual 'Kawad Yatra' (devotees carrying earthen pitchers filled with waters from Ganga and offering the same at Lord Shiva temples) in the state, where assembly polls are due to be held early next year, despite concerns from several quarters in view of the apprehensions of the third wave of Covid 19. Read more
Centre issues advisory to states/UTs over flouting of Covid-19 norms
The Centre on Wednesday issued an advisory to states and UTs over violation of Covid-19-appropriate behaviour after reports of crowding at popular tourist spots and other places was seen across the country. Read more
Infosys profit jumps to Rs 5,195 crore, raises revenue view on digital boom
Software services giant Infosys Ltd raised its annual revenue forecast on Wednesday and posted a jump in quarterly profit, as it won more contracts from global businesses expanding their digital offerings during the pandemic. Read more
Heading to Nandi Hills this weekend? You may not be allowed
Starting this Friday, Bengalureans may no longer be able to head to their preferred weekend getaway spot, Nandi Hills, during weekends, after the Chikkaballapur administration placed restrictions on tourists. Read more
Inferences drawn from comparison of HMIS, CRS data on Covid deaths fallacious: Govt
The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday dismissed as "conjectures" and "speculation" some media reports that claimed higher Covid-19 fatality figures based on data from the National Health Mission's Health Management Information System (HMIS). Read more
Hunger crisis forces even India's middle-class to line up for rations
Chanchal Devi’s three children haven’t tasted milk for almost a year. The staple was among items the 35-year-old and her husband could no longer afford after they both first lost work when India’s capital New Delhi went into lockdown in March last year. Read more
Sneak peek into India’s first 5-star hotel atop railway track in Gandhinagar
A newly-built swanky five-star hotel atop the redeveloped Gandhinagar railway station has grabbed much attention. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the hotel on July 16. This is the first time for the Indian Railways network to have a five-star hotel on the tracks. See Pictures
Single dose of Sputnik V triggers strong antibody response: Study
A single dose of the Sputnik V vaccine may be enough to elicit strong antibody response against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, in already infected people, according to a study. Read more
Do Covid-19 vaccines work against Delta, other variants?
As someone who studies immune responses to respiratory infections, I’ve watched news of the emerging coronavirus variants with concern. I wondered whether vaccination or previous infection would provide protection against SARS-CoV-2 strains, especially the new, highly transmissible delta variant, which has rapidly spread to at least 70 countries. Read more
Does India need population control? UP draft policy begs the question
Echoes for state-wide population policies are growing louder even as government estimates suggest that India’s total fertility rate (TFR) and annual population growth rate, are declining. Read more
A serious worry: Centre 'slow pace' of vaccination at private vaccine centres
The slow pace of procurement and administration of Covid-19 vaccine by private centres in some states is a cause of '"serious worry", the Centre said on Wednesday and advised states and UTs to review the status daily and ensure indents for doses are quickly placed with the vaccine manufacturers. Read more
P V Sindhu all set for Tokyo Olympics
India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu on July 14 said that she is confident and all set for Tokyo Olympics. Watch what the star shuttler has to say about Olympics: