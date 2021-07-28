DH Evening Brief: July 28, 2021

Majority in big states have Covid-19 antibodies: Survey
More than 70% of people in eight of India's large states are estimated to have Covid-19 antibodies, a government survey showed on Wednesday, suggesting that a second surge in infections affected many more people than the reported figures. Read more
Bank deposit up to Rs 5 lakh to now be insured in case of moratorium: FM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the Cabinet has approved amendment to the Deposit Insurance Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) Bill, paving the way to increase deposit insurance from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, which will be given to depositors within 90 days of RBI imposing a moratorium on a bank. Read more
Vaccination for kids likely to start soon: Mandaviya
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday told BJP MPs that Covid vaccination for children is likely to start soon, sources said. During the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Mandaviya said that the Covid vaccination drive is going on in full swing in the country. Read more
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala eyes the sky with ultra-low cost airline
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is planning on having 70 aircraft within four years for a new airline he wants to set up in India on optimism more people will travel by air. Jhunjhunwala, who is considering investing $35 million (Rs 260 crore approximately) and would own 40 per cent of the carrier, expects to get a no-objection certificate from Civil Aviation Ministry in the next 15 days, he said in aBloomberg Televisioninterview Wednesday. The ultra-low cost airline will be called Akasa Air and the team, which includes a former senior executive of Delta Air Lines Inc, is looking at planes that can carry 180 passengers, he said. Read more
In Pics | Father-son duos who occupied CM’s chair in Govt of India
Here we take a look at the politicians who followed the footsteps of their father and went on to become a chief minister: See pics
'I can die': Medvedev survives extreme heat at Tokyo Games
Bent over in exhaustion before serving. Resting on his racket between points. Grasping for a rubber tube blowing cool air next to his seat on changeovers. Two medical timeouts and one visit from a trainer. Daniil Medvedev was struggling so much with the suffocating heat and humidity at the Ariake Tennis Park on Wednesday that at one point the chair umpire, Carlos Ramos, asked him if he could continue playing. Read more
In spats with Twitter, GoI begins messaging shift to rival Koo
Twitter Inc is fast losing its sheen as a favoured communications tool for many Indian government departments and ministers keen to promote home-grown rival Koo while the US firm comes under fire for non-compliance with India's laws. Read more
Pegasus row is more serious than the Emergency: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday remained ambivalent on being the face of the Opposition to take on the BJP, saying it will depend on the situation. She also called the Pegasus row "more serious than the Emergency". Read more
Here is why outsider Basavaraj Bommai trumped the rest
After throwing some red herrings to keep everyone guessing by circulating a handful of probable and improbable names for the new chief minister of Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s central leadership has settled on 61-year-old Basavaraj Bommai, who represents both continuity and change. Read more
18 killed, 25 injured after truck hits bus in Uttar Pradesh
At least 18 people were killed and 25 injured after a truck hit a double-decker bus, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place under Kotwali Ramsanehighat area late on Tuesday night. The private bus was on its way to Bihar from Ludhiana in Punjab, they said. Read more
Democracy part of bedrock of India-US ties: Blinken
The shared “commitment of India and the United States to democratic values” is part of the “bedrock” of the relationship between the two nations, President Joe Biden’s Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, said in New Delhi. Read more
