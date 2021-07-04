DH Evening Brief: July 4, 2021

'Hybrid' militants: The new challenge for security forces in Kashmir
Security forces in Kashmir are facing a new challenge on the militancy front -- the presence of “hybrid” militants who are not listed as ultras but persons radicalised enough to carry out a terror strike and then slip back into the routine life. Read more
'Karnataka needs to administer 2.8L jabs daily to cover 65% in 6 months'
Karnataka should administer at least 2.82 lakh vaccine doses every day to cover 65% of its population against Covid-19 within six months.The estimate is as per a model developed by a three-member team comprising a clinical data scientist from Rector Healthcare, Pune, and a biostatistician and an oncologist from HCG Centre for Research and Academics, Bengaluru. Read more
Why doesn’t the Modi government have money?
In the movieSchindler’s List, Oskar Schindler, the clever, supposedly unfeeling businessman who bordered on the crook, breaks down, distraught that he hadn’t done enough to save more lives. “If only I had made more money…I could have got more out.” He had some more assets he could have sold to buy off the lives of a few more Jews from the Nazis, he cries. “This car, I could have sold this car. Ten people right there…10 more people…this pen…it’s gold…I could have saved one more person…I didn’t do enough!” Read more
31 dead in Philippine air crash, 50 rescued
A Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying combat troops crashed in a southern province while landing Sunday, killing at least 29 army soldiers on board and two civilians on the ground, while at least 50 were rescued from the burning wreckage, officials said. Read more
Covid-19: Karnataka schools get ready to reopen
Schools in Karnataka are preparing to reopen. Given the speculation over a possible third wave of Covid-19, what is the possibility of physical classes this academic year? Find out what various schools in Bengaluru are planning to do. Watch video
Covid-19 third wave may see half the cases recorded during the second surge, says govt panel scientist
The third wave of coronavirus could hit the peak between October-November if Covid appropriate behaviour is not followed, but may see half the daily cases recorded during the second surge, according to a scientist of a government panel tasked with modelling of Covid-19 cases. Read more
Cricketer Mithali Raj shatters stereotypes, records
Mithali Raj's fine knock of 75 not out on Saturday guided India to their first win of their England tour, beating Heather Knight's women by four wickets. While doing so, Mithali also earned the top honour of becoming theworld's leading run-scorer across all formatsin women's cricket with 10,377 runs. Read more
'Bandit Queen' Phoolan Devi makes a comeback in Uttar Pradesh politics
Phoolan Devi, popularly known as the 'Bandit Queen', may have been assassinated two decades back, but she appears to have made a comeback in the Uttar Pradesh electoral politics, thanks tothe caste equations. Read more
Congress questions Centre's silence on Rafale probe in France
The Congress on Sunday questioned the silence of the Modi government over the judicial probe ordered in France over the allegations of corruption, favouritism and financial offences in the context of the Rafale fighter jet deal with India. Read more
Get vaccine after periods: Staff to women in Karnataka
Menstruating women in North Karnataka have reportedly been asked to seek Covid jabs five days after their cycle, while eligible beneficiaries from Raichur, Belagavi and Bidar being allegedly asked to return later. Read more
Pushkar Singh Dhami takes oath as Uttarakhand CM
Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand here on Sunday.The oath of office was administered on Dhami by Governor Baby Rani Maurya at a simple function held on the lawns of the Raj Bhawan in the presence of a host of MPs, MLAs and functionaries of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and senior government officials. Read more
Race to become vanguard of India’s stock market is on
India’s $442 billion asset managementindustryis finally having to reckon with the passive investing juggernaut. After decades of sluggish growth, the number of accounts invested in index-tracking or exchange-traded funds more than doubled to 5.6 million in the year to April. Passive products now account for nearly a quarter of equity assets under management versus about 16% two years ago, data from theAssociation of Mutual Funds in Indiashow. That compares to more than 50% in the US. Read more
'Hybrid' militants: The new challenge for security forces in Kashmir
Security forces in Kashmir are facing a new challenge on the militancy front -- the presence of “hybrid” militants who are not listed as ultras but persons radicalised enough to carry out a terror strike and then slip back into the routine life. Read more
'Karnataka needs to administer 2.8L jabs daily to cover 65% in 6 months'
Karnataka should administer at least 2.82 lakh vaccine doses every day to cover 65% of its population against Covid-19 within six months.The estimate is as per a model developed by a three-member team comprising a clinical data scientist from Rector Healthcare, Pune, and a biostatistician and an oncologist from HCG Centre for Research and Academics, Bengaluru. Read more
Why doesn’t the Modi government have money?
In the movieSchindler’s List, Oskar Schindler, the clever, supposedly unfeeling businessman who bordered on the crook, breaks down, distraught that he hadn’t done enough to save more lives. “If only I had made more money…I could have got more out.” He had some more assets he could have sold to buy off the lives of a few more Jews from the Nazis, he cries. “This car, I could have sold this car. Ten people right there…10 more people…this pen…it’s gold…I could have saved one more person…I didn’t do enough!” Read more
31 dead in Philippine air crash, 50 rescued
A Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying combat troops crashed in a southern province while landing Sunday, killing at least 29 army soldiers on board and two civilians on the ground, while at least 50 were rescued from the burning wreckage, officials said. Read more
Covid-19: Karnataka schools get ready to reopen
Schools in Karnataka are preparing to reopen. Given the speculation over a possible third wave of Covid-19, what is the possibility of physical classes this academic year? Find out what various schools in Bengaluru are planning to do. Watch video
Covid-19 third wave may see half the cases recorded during the second surge, says govt panel scientist
The third wave of coronavirus could hit the peak between October-November if Covid appropriate behaviour is not followed, but may see half the daily cases recorded during the second surge, according to a scientist of a government panel tasked with modelling of Covid-19 cases. Read more
Cricketer Mithali Raj shatters stereotypes, records
Mithali Raj's fine knock of 75 not out on Saturday guided India to their first win of their England tour, beating Heather Knight's women by four wickets. While doing so, Mithali also earned the top honour of becoming theworld's leading run-scorer across all formatsin women's cricket with 10,377 runs. Read more
'Bandit Queen' Phoolan Devi makes a comeback in Uttar Pradesh politics
Phoolan Devi, popularly known as the 'Bandit Queen', may have been assassinated two decades back, but she appears to have made a comeback in the Uttar Pradesh electoral politics, thanks tothe caste equations. Read more
Congress questions Centre's silence on Rafale probe in France
The Congress on Sunday questioned the silence of the Modi government over the judicial probe ordered in France over the allegations of corruption, favouritism and financial offences in the context of the Rafale fighter jet deal with India. Read more
Get vaccine after periods: Staff to women in Karnataka
Menstruating women in North Karnataka have reportedly been asked to seek Covid jabs five days after their cycle, while eligible beneficiaries from Raichur, Belagavi and Bidar being allegedly asked to return later. Read more
Pushkar Singh Dhami takes oath as Uttarakhand CM
Pushkar Singh Dhami was sworn in as the 11th chief minister of Uttarakhand here on Sunday.The oath of office was administered on Dhami by Governor Baby Rani Maurya at a simple function held on the lawns of the Raj Bhawan in the presence of a host of MPs, MLAs and functionaries of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and senior government officials. Read more
Race to become vanguard of India’s stock market is on
India’s $442 billion asset managementindustryis finally having to reckon with the passive investing juggernaut. After decades of sluggish growth, the number of accounts invested in index-tracking or exchange-traded funds more than doubled to 5.6 million in the year to April. Passive products now account for nearly a quarter of equity assets under management versus about 16% two years ago, data from theAssociation of Mutual Funds in Indiashow. That compares to more than 50% in the US. Read more