<p>Bongaon, Nov 26 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday slammed the EC for the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls, claiming that voters in Matua-majority areas in the state would be “immediately delisted” if they declared themselves foreigners under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.</p><p>Banerjee, addressing an anti-SIR rally here, also vowed to “shake” the BJP’s foundation across the country if she was challenged in Bengal.</p><p>She alleged that the Election Commission was “no longer an impartial body, but has turned into a BJP Commission”.</p><p>The CM asserted that she had told the BJP “umpteen times” that it cannot “fight and defeat” her politically.</p>.Don't repeat Bihar mistakes, target 100% EF submission: TMC's Abhishek Banerjee tells party leaders.<p>Banerjee also questioned why the SIR was being conducted in BJP-ruled states if the aim was to remove “illegal Bangladeshis”, wondering whether the saffron party was “accepting that there are ‘ghuspaithiyas’ in double-engine ruled states”.</p><p>She claimed that the draft voter list would reveal “the disastrous situation created by the Election Commission and the BJP”.</p><p>Banerjee also asserted that the Bihar poll outcome was the result of the SIR, as the “Opposition couldn't gauge the BJP's game there”.</p><p>“If the revision exercise is conducted over two-three years, we will support it with every possible resource,” she said.</p>