DH Evening Brief: July 7, 2021

Cabinet 2.0: BJP eyes OBC, Brahmin votes in UP polls through rejig
Apparently expecting a tough contest in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, which are barely nine months away, and given a sustained campaign by the opposition parties highlighting the state government's 'mismanagement' of the Covid-19 pandemic, the BJP has set about getting the caste equations right through Wednesday's cabinet reshuffle. Read more
RIP Dilip Kumar: Bollywood’s golden troika fades away
With thespian Dilip Kumar's death on Wednesday, the Hindi film industry’s golden troika seems to fade away – but their volume of work will continue to shine. Read more
Cabinet reshuffle: Full list of ministers who joined PM Modi's team
The Narendra Modi government on Wednesday engaged in its largest Cabinet reshuffle since May 2019, with Narayan Tatu Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Dr Virendra Kumar taking oath as ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Read more
In Pics | 36 new faces inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet
As the Modi government gets a makeover, here we take a look at the new faces inducted into Prime Minister Modi’s Cabinet. See Pics
Jyotiraditya Scindia rewarded for delivering Madhya Pradesh to BJP
More than a year after playing a key role in installation of a BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia was rewarded with a berth in the Union Cabinet, a familiar terrain for the Rajya Sabha member who had served as a junior minister in the Congress-led UPA government. Read more
PM Modi's Cabinet reshuffle: List of Union Ministers who resigned ahead of reshuffle - In Pics
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Chemical & Fertilisers Minister Sadananda Gowda were among the twelve union ministers who resigned on Wednesday ahead of the reshuffle of the NDA government. See Pics
Cracks in Bengal BJP deepens; two leaders slam Suvendu Adhikari
Cracks are deepening in the Bengal BJP following its defeat in the Assembly elections as two party leaders attacked the Leader of its legislative party Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday. Read more
20:36
PM Modi should hold 'petrol and vaccine ki baat', not 'Mann ki Baat', says Mamata Banerjee
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "making a mess of the country's economy" and urged him to hold 'petrol and vaccine ki baat' instead of 'Mann ki Baat'. Read more
World passes 'tragic milestone' of four million Covid deaths: WHO
The world passed the "tragic milestone" of four million recorded Covid-19 fatalities on Wednesday, the World Health Organization said, adding that the pandemic's true toll was probably higher. Read more
Why was Dilip Kumar known as the 'Tragedy King'?
Veteran actorDilip Kumar, who is known as the ‘Tragedy King’ of Indian cinema, was a fun-loving and humorous person in real life. Dilip Kumar is well-known for playing the lead in tragic love stories. Some such hit films includeNadiya Ke Paar(1948),Andaz(1949),Mela(1948),Arzoo(1950), etc. Read more
Humour, anger, shock: Netizens react to petrol price crossing Rs 100/litre
As the price of petrol crossed an all-time high of Rs 100 per litre in Delhi and several other cities on Wednesday, netizens flooded microblogging site Twitter with varied reactions -- some coping with the unfortunate news with humour and others just expressing plain, simple shock. Read more
Cabinet 2.0: BJP eyes OBC, Brahmin votes in UP polls through rejig
Apparently expecting a tough contest in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, which are barely nine months away, and given a sustained campaign by the opposition parties highlighting the state government's 'mismanagement' of the Covid-19 pandemic, the BJP has set about getting the caste equations right through Wednesday's cabinet reshuffle. Read more
RIP Dilip Kumar: Bollywood’s golden troika fades away
With thespian Dilip Kumar's death on Wednesday, the Hindi film industry’s golden troika seems to fade away – but their volume of work will continue to shine. Read more
Cabinet reshuffle: Full list of ministers who joined PM Modi's team
The Narendra Modi government on Wednesday engaged in its largest Cabinet reshuffle since May 2019, with Narayan Tatu Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Dr Virendra Kumar taking oath as ministers at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Read more
In Pics | 36 new faces inducted into PM Modi's Cabinet
As the Modi government gets a makeover, here we take a look at the new faces inducted into Prime Minister Modi’s Cabinet. See Pics
Jyotiraditya Scindia rewarded for delivering Madhya Pradesh to BJP
More than a year after playing a key role in installation of a BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia was rewarded with a berth in the Union Cabinet, a familiar terrain for the Rajya Sabha member who had served as a junior minister in the Congress-led UPA government. Read more
PM Modi's Cabinet reshuffle: List of Union Ministers who resigned ahead of reshuffle - In Pics
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Chemical & Fertilisers Minister Sadananda Gowda were among the twelve union ministers who resigned on Wednesday ahead of the reshuffle of the NDA government. See Pics
Cracks in Bengal BJP deepens; two leaders slam Suvendu Adhikari
Cracks are deepening in the Bengal BJP following its defeat in the Assembly elections as two party leaders attacked the Leader of its legislative party Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday. Read more
PM Modi should hold 'petrol and vaccine ki baat', not 'Mann ki Baat', says Mamata Banerjee
Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "making a mess of the country's economy" and urged him to hold 'petrol and vaccine ki baat' instead of 'Mann ki Baat'. Read more
World passes 'tragic milestone' of four million Covid deaths: WHO
The world passed the "tragic milestone" of four million recorded Covid-19 fatalities on Wednesday, the World Health Organization said, adding that the pandemic's true toll was probably higher. Read more
Why was Dilip Kumar known as the 'Tragedy King'?
Veteran actorDilip Kumar, who is known as the ‘Tragedy King’ of Indian cinema, was a fun-loving and humorous person in real life. Dilip Kumar is well-known for playing the lead in tragic love stories. Some such hit films includeNadiya Ke Paar(1948),Andaz(1949),Mela(1948),Arzoo(1950), etc. Read more
Humour, anger, shock: Netizens react to petrol price crossing Rs 100/litre
As the price of petrol crossed an all-time high of Rs 100 per litre in Delhi and several other cities on Wednesday, netizens flooded microblogging site Twitter with varied reactions -- some coping with the unfortunate news with humour and others just expressing plain, simple shock. Read more