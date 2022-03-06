DH Evening Brief: March 6, 2022

Ashwin goes past Kapil Dev's 434 wickets, becomes India's second highest wicket-taker in Tests
Premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday went past the legendary Kapil Dev's 434 Test scalps to become the second highest wicket-taker for India in the longest format of the game, reaching the mark in his 85th match.
As UP polls show, no party is above dynastic politics
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been attacking rival politicians, accusing them of promoting dynastic politics and ignoring the developmental agenda. However, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has refuted the charge and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) too is mired in dynastic politics.
Shane Warne's room had blood stains on floor and bath towels: Thai police
Thailand police have reportedly found "blood stains" on the floor of Shane Warne’s room and on bath towels while searching the villa where the legendary Australian cricketer died while holidaying.
BCCI announces IPL 2022 schedule, KKR to face CSK in opener on March 26
A total number of 70 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days, the leagueannouncedin a release.
Ukraine dominates social media info war with Russia
Ukraine has succeeded in dominating social media in the first days since the Russian invasion, in an intensifying information war with Moscow that Kyiv so far appears to be winning, analysts say.
Russia, without evidence, says Ukraine making nuclear 'dirty bomb'
Russian media cited an unnamed source on Sunday as saying that Ukraine was close to building a plutonium-based "dirty bomb" nuclear weapon, although the source cited no evidence.
Rush of political leaders at Kashi Vishwanath temple in final phase of UP polls
As the fiercely contested Uttar Pradesh assembly elections enter the final round, the Kashi Vishwanath temple here is witnessing a rush of political leaders.
India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs
Allrounder Ravindra Jadeja starred with bat and bowl to lead India to a crushing innings and 222-run victory over Sri Lanka inside three days of the first Test on Sunday.
