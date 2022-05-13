DH Evening Brief | 5 held for Mohali explosion, cops find links to ISI; Musk still committed to Twitter deal

Those travelling abroad can take precaution dose 3 months after second jab
Those travelling abroad for jobs, education and business purposes can take the precaution dose of the Covid-19 vaccine anytime after three months from the second dose as required by the destination country, the Centre said on Friday, a day after it relaxed the stipulated nine-month waiting period for international travel.
Last rites of slain Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat conducted in J&K's Budgam
The last rites of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, an employee of the Chadoora Tehsil office, were conducted in Budgam on May 13. ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar, and Deputy Commissioner Avny Lavasa have reached the cremation ground. He was shot at by terrorists at the Tehsil office in Budgam on May 12.
Sonia Gandhi targets PM Modi at Congress's Chintan Shivir, says minorities being 'brutalised'
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, charging that it has become clear that his mantra of 'minimum government, maximum governance' means keeping the country in a permanent state of polarisation, "brutalising" minorities and "threatening" political opponents.
Police use batons, tear gas to quell protest over killing of Kashmiri Pandit
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday resorted to baton charge and firing of tear gas shells to disperse Kashmiri Pandit community members marching towards Srinagar airport to protest the killing of Rahut Bhat by terrorists in Budgam a day back, officials said.
Mohali explosion: Five arrested, police say nexus between Babbar Khalsa, ISI
The Punjab Police has arrested five people in connection with the RPG attack at its Mohali office and pointed at the nexus of militant outfit Babbar Khalsa International and Pakistan’s spy agency ISI.
Still committed to acquisition, clarifies Musk after Twitter deal on hold tweet
Almost two hours after Elon Musk tweeted about temporarily putting on hold the $44 billion Twitter deal, the Tesla CEO clarified that he is still committed to the aquisition.
How to delete personal information from Google Search results
At the I/O 2022 developers' conclave, California-based tech giant Google announced a new privacy tool for users to enable them to delete all personal information from appearing on Google Search.
UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passes away
UAE President and ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan passed away on Friday, local media reports quoting the Ministry of Presidential Affairs said. He was 73.
Tesla manufacturing: India's loss, Indonesia's gain?
From India to Indonesia, Elon Musk is scouting out sites to make more Teslas for global roads. With the world mired in supply chain chaos, access to materials matters most. He’s got it right.
Swiggy to acquire Dineout
On-demand convenience platform Swiggy on Friday said it has entered into a definitive agreement with Times Internet to acquire dining out and restaurant tech platform Dineout for an undisclosed sum.
