DH Evening Brief: May 30, 2021

Two men caught on tape throwing Covid-19 victim's body into river in Uttar Pradesh
A shocking video, showing a body being dumped into the river by two men, one in a PPE kit, in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district, went viral on social media Sunday prompting the police to register a case in this regard. Read more
Google, Facebook updating website to reflect new grievance officer appointed under IT rules
After the Centre's tough stand on the new social media rules, large digital platform companies like Google and Facebook have begun updating their websites to reflect the appointment of grievance officers as per the normsthat came into effect on May 26. Read more
WhatsApp 3 red ticks: Is govt now able to record your messages, calls? Here's the truth
With the new IT rules in place, is the government keeping a track of your WhatsApp text history? A message, falsely claiming thatthree red ticks on a WhatsApp text would mean that the government has started court proceedings against the person,has gone viral. Read more
No liquor, salary for people without Covid-19 vaccination in these Uttar Pradesh districts
In an apparent bid to encourage vaccination against Covid-19, officials in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah districthave directed the liquor shop owners not to sell liquor to those, who are yet to getthe jabs.Sub-divisional magistrate of Etawah, Hem Singh, said that the liquor shop owners havebeen asked to insist on seeing the vaccination card before selling liquor to those above 45. Read more
‘Performer Narendra Modi has many challenges’
The performance of a government is normally the sole parameter to know its success and failure. But there are occasions in the history of a nation when transformation of power comes with larger messages and expectations to fulfil the historically suppressed plurality of demands. Read more
India extends Rs 3 lakh crore loan-guarantee offer to airlines
India expanded an emergency credit program to airlines and hospitals to cushion them from the impact of a wave of coronavirus infections and deaths.The loans, which were previously intended for specific sectors such as small borrowers, can be availed until September 30 or until total guarantees worth 3 trillion rupees ($41 billion) are offered, the Finance Ministry said in a statement Sunday. So far, about 2.5 trillion rupees have been disbursed, Sunil Mehta, Chief Executive of the Indian Banks’ Association, said at a subsequent briefing. Read more
India sent private jet to Dominica carrying Choksi deportation documents: Antiguan PM
India sent a private jet to Dominica carrying documents related to the deportation of fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, wanted in a Rs 13,500 crore bank loan fraud case, Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda Gaston Browne told a radio show in his country. Read more
Deccan Herald-Prajavani Covid-19 Relief Fund
In the year sinceCovid-19arrived on our shores, Karnataka has seen well over 23 lakh cases and more than 24,000 deaths. In a particularly cruel second wave, the virus has ripped through our state again: in just over two months, it has killed more than 12,000 people and sickened lakhs more, These are just the official figures - the real picture is much more grim. Read more
