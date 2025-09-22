Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Time to 'accelerate': Adani outlines priorities after SEBI closure

"Today, a cloud that had hung over us for more than two years has been lifted," Adani said in an internal message to staff, seen by PTI.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 09:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2025, 09:51 IST
Business NewsGautam AdaniAdaniSebi

Follow us on :

Follow Us